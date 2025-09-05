Mumbai Shocker: 85-Year-Old Woman Bitten By Rat Inside Vile Parle's Cooper Hospital Female Ward; Viral Video Shows Rodent Menace

85-year-old patient bitten by rat inside Cooper Hospital’s female ward; hospital issues show-cause notice to housekeeping contractor | File Photo

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, an 85-year-old woman was admitted to the female ward of Dr. R. N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Vile Parle was bitten on the hand by a rat. The incident occurred on Wednesday night, but photos showing visible injury marks on her hand surfaced on Friday. The patient had been admitted with complaints of a chest infection.

Rat Menace Caught on Camera

Earlier this week, a video from the female general ward of Cooper Hospital had gone viral, showing rats inside the ward. The footage, recorded by a patient, captured at least two rats moving around—including one crawling on the bed of a sleeping woman.

#WATCH | #Mumbai: Video Shows Rat Crawling Inside Cooper Hospital’s Female General Ward



Family’s Anguish

Santosh Jadhav, the patient’s son-in-law, said the incident happened while his mother-in-law was asleep. “The next morning, I informed the hospital administration, and they assured me they would take necessary action,” he said, adding that he could not file a police complaint as his priority was to care for her.

Patient’s Condition

The patient, Indumati Kadam, was admitted on Saturday with a chest infection and other ailments. “Since she is above 85 years of age, I have to look after her continuously, including managing her oxygen supply,” Jadhav explained.

He alleged that rats are freely roaming inside the ward. “It is not possible for two or three hospital staff to monitor all patients throughout the night, especially when the female ward on the sixth floor is fully occupied.”

Previous Incidents

The Free Press Journal had earlier reported about the presence of rats in the female ward of Cooper Hospital. Following the reports, the hospital administration directed staff to take corrective measures, floated a tender for major pest control, and even issued a show-cause notice to the housekeeping agency.

However, such incidents are not new. In 2017, two elderly women undergoing treatment at Kandivali’s Shatabdi Hospital were bitten by rats, prompting the State Human Rights Commission to order compensation.

In a more disturbing case in January 2024, rats disfigured the face of a deceased patient awaiting post-mortem at the same hospital, leading to a compensation order of Rs 5 lakh.

Cause of Rat Menace

Hospital staff blame unhygienic conditions for the menace. “Lack of regular pest control, food brought in by visitors, and infrastructural gaps such as open pipeline holes have allowed rodents to enter the wards,” a staff member said.

Hospital Action

Dr. Neelam Andrade, Director of BMC’s major hospitals and acting dean of Cooper Hospital, said that a show-cause notice has been issued to the contractor company KHFM Hospitality and Facility Management for not carrying out pest control work properly.

In addition, officials from the hospital’s pest control department have been ordered to remain present in the ward for seven days. Measures have been taken to control rats, and all garbage lying openly in the hospital premises has been cleared.

Sanitation Committee Formed

She added that a committee has been formed to look into the hospital’s sanitation. This committee will directly monitor and review cleanliness in the hospital.