Mumbai: 13-Year-Old Boy Out With Friends For A Swim Drowns At Malad's Aksa Beach

Mumbai: A teenager, who had gone for a swim at Aksa beach with his friends on the day of Diwali on Thursday and went missing, has been found dead. The deceased is identified as Mayank Dholiya (13). The incident of drowning was reported on Wednesday, 5.15 pm, and the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has launched a rescue operation.

"The boy was found this afternoon and was taken to BDBA hospital in Kandivali. The Assistant Medical Officer at the hospital declared him brought dead, the Malvani police informed," said the BMC disaster management cell.

Officials from the disaster management cell said, "Total four people went for a swim in the sea. Three returned safely, while one drowned. The incident took place opposite JJ Nursing Home, INS Hamla Gate, Aksa Beach, Malad West. A search operation was in progress by the MFB."

About Another Incident

In another incident on Wednesday, a speeding bike fatally hit a one-and-a-half-year-old girl inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Borivali. As per reports, the deceased is identified as Manasi Yadav. Her father Sujit Yadav (30) is a driver who lives in Airoli and works for a transport company.

The Kasturba Marg Police have identified the biker as Vinod Kevale (37) a resident of Borivali. A case has been registered against him for causing death due to negligence. As per reports, the accused fled the scene immediately after the accident without attempting to help the victim. His vehicle’s registration number was noted down by alert locals, which helped police trace his identity.

Further investigation is underway.

