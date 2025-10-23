 Mumbai: 13-Year-Old Boy Out With Friends For A Swim Drowns At Malad's Aksa Beach
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 13-Year-Old Boy Out With Friends For A Swim Drowns At Malad's Aksa Beach

Mumbai: 13-Year-Old Boy Out With Friends For A Swim Drowns At Malad's Aksa Beach

A 13-year-old boy, Mayank Dholiya, drowned at Aksa Beach on Diwali while swimming with friends; despite a rescue operation, he was found dead and taken to BDBA Hospital. In a separate incident, one-and-a-half-year-old Manasi Yadav was fatally hit by a speeding biker in Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali. Police are investigating both cases.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 03:15 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 13-Year-Old Boy Out With Friends For A Swim Drowns At Malad's Aksa Beach | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A teenager, who had gone for a swim at Aksa beach with his friends on the day of Diwali on Thursday and went missing, has been found dead. The deceased is identified as Mayank Dholiya (13). The incident of drowning was reported on Wednesday, 5.15 pm, and the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has launched a rescue operation.

"The boy was found this afternoon and was taken to BDBA hospital in Kandivali. The Assistant Medical Officer at the hospital declared him brought dead, the Malvani police informed," said the BMC disaster management cell.

Officials from the disaster management cell said, "Total four people went for a swim in the sea. Three returned safely, while one drowned. The incident took place opposite JJ Nursing Home, INS Hamla Gate, Aksa Beach, Malad West. A search operation was in progress by the MFB."

Read Also
Diwali Outing Turns Tragic: Toddler Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Bike At Mumbai's Sanjay...
article-image

About Another Incident

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal: Protests Erupt In South 24 Parganas After Idol Of Hindu Deity Kali Found Desecrated, Highway Blocked For Hours
West Bengal: Protests Erupt In South 24 Parganas After Idol Of Hindu Deity Kali Found Desecrated, Highway Blocked For Hours
Kerala Lottery Result: October 23, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-594 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: October 23, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-594 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
When Will PM Kisan 21st Installment Reach In The Farmers Account, Will PM Modi Release ₹2,000 This Month?
When Will PM Kisan 21st Installment Reach In The Farmers Account, Will PM Modi Release ₹2,000 This Month?
Mumbai: Throwback Video Of Red Bull F1 Car Racing On Newly Opened Bandra–Worli Sea Link Goes Viral; 'Atal Setu When?' Ask Netizens
Mumbai: Throwback Video Of Red Bull F1 Car Racing On Newly Opened Bandra–Worli Sea Link Goes Viral; 'Atal Setu When?' Ask Netizens

In another incident on Wednesday, a speeding bike fatally hit a one-and-a-half-year-old girl inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Borivali. As per reports, the deceased is identified as Manasi Yadav. Her father Sujit Yadav (30) is a driver who lives in Airoli and works for a transport company. 

The Kasturba Marg Police have identified the biker as Vinod Kevale (37) a resident of Borivali. A case has been registered against him for causing death due to negligence. As per reports, the accused fled the scene immediately after the accident without attempting to help the victim. His vehicle’s registration number was noted down by alert locals, which helped police trace his identity. 

Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Throwback Video Of Red Bull F1 Car Racing On Newly Opened Bandra–Worli Sea Link Goes...

Mumbai: Throwback Video Of Red Bull F1 Car Racing On Newly Opened Bandra–Worli Sea Link Goes...

Palghar News: Video Shows Security Guard Stopping Man In Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Attire At Vasai...

Palghar News: Video Shows Security Guard Stopping Man In Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Attire At Vasai...

Mumbai: 13-Year-Old Boy Out With Friends For A Swim Drowns At Malad's Aksa Beach

Mumbai: 13-Year-Old Boy Out With Friends For A Swim Drowns At Malad's Aksa Beach

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Governor Acharya Devvrat To Honour Launch Of New Book Tracing PM...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Governor Acharya Devvrat To Honour Launch Of New Book Tracing PM...

Mumbai: Major Fire Erupts At Jogeshwari High-Rise; 24 Rescued, No Injuries Reported (Video)

Mumbai: Major Fire Erupts At Jogeshwari High-Rise; 24 Rescued, No Injuries Reported (Video)