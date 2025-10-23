 CDSCO Launches 100-Day Nationwide Campaign To Promote GST Reduction On Drugs, Medical Devices And Cosmetics
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has launched a 100-day nationwide campaign involving stakeholders from the pharmaceutical, medical device and cosmetics sectors to publicise the central government’s recent rationalisation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates and the resulting benefits to consumers.

CDSCO launches 100-day nationwide campaign to promote reduced GST on drugs, medical devices, and cosmetics

Stakeholders To Participate Across Multiple Platforms

In a communication to industry bodies, CDSCO has urged associations representing pharma, medtech, and cosmetic industries to actively participate in the awareness drive through multiple platforms.

These include advertisements in print and electronic media, sustained social media campaigns using influencers, panel discussions, display banners and posters at offices and manufacturing units, and hoardings in public places.

The Organisation has also provided approved hashtags, sample social media posts, and standardised banner and poster content to ensure uniform messaging across platforms.

Stakeholders have been instructed to document their activities through photographs and forward them to the CDSCO headquarters for reporting and monitoring. The regulator emphasised that the campaign should continue consistently for the full 100 days.

Chemists and Druggists Associations have been asked to display posters in pharmacies and submit compiled photographic evidence to the CDSCO. Similarly, internet pharmacy associations have been directed to promote the GST reduction through advertisements, social media campaigns, website banners, and by printing messages about the tax reduction on invoices. Delivery partners have also been encouraged to participate in the awareness activities.

Administrative Coordination Across States

At the administrative level, CDSCO’s zonal and sub-zonal offices have been instructed to display banners and posters, and to collaborate with state drug authorities, manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers to amplify the outreach. States have been asked to appoint nodal officers to coordinate these activities.

GST Rationalisation And Benefits To Consumers

The move follows the recommendations of the 56th GST Council meeting, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which reduced GST on all drugs and medical devices to 5% and waived GST entirely on 36 lifesaving drugs.

Also Watch:

The revised rates, effective from September 22, 2025, also cut GST on several medical and diagnostic devices — including glucometers, bandages, gauze, and diagnostic reagents — from 12–18% to 5%.

Ensuring Compliance And Public Awareness

CDSCO has already instructed regulators and industry players to ensure full compliance with the revised rates and to disseminate the public benefit widely.

