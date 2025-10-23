Mumbai News: Police File Case Against Contractor Who Was Repairing Section Of The Salvation Army Building

Part Of Salvation Army Building Collapses During Birthday Celebration In Byculla |

The Agripada police station registered an FIR against the contractor who carrying on work at the Salvation Army building, section of which collapsed on Wednesday. A senior official said investigations are on to identify other accused.

Police have registered an offence under section 290 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2024, that is used to frame criminal charges against those accused of negligence, knowingly or negligently, omits to take measures against any probable danger to human life from the fall of that building, while pulling down, repairing or constructing the structure. Charges have also been made under sections 125 a and b of the BNS 2024 for carelessly endangering human life or safety, whether or not harm is caused.

Two workers were injured in the accident. While one of the injured was discharged from the hospital after first aid, the other victim had fractured his left leg and is under medical treatment.

