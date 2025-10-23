 Thane Sessions Court Acquits 3 Men In 1994 Kashimira Murder Case Of Woman And 4 Children Over Lack Of Evidence
The Thane sessions court has acquitted three men, Sahablal Amarnath Chauhan (48), Vijay Ramavaidh (53) and Sanjay Ramavaidh (51) accused of allegedly murdering a woman and her four minor children nearly 31 years ago, citing failure by the prosecution to prove the case.

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 09:38 PM IST
article-image
Thane sessions court acquits three men in 1994 Kashimira family murder case | Representative Image

Thane: The Thane sessions court has acquitted three men, Sahablal Amarnath Chauhan (48), Vijay Ramavaidh (53) and Sanjay Ramavaidh (51) accused of allegedly murdering a woman and her four minor children nearly 31 years ago, citing failure by the prosecution to prove the case.

Prosecution Failed to Establish Circumstantial Evidence

The court in its orders observed that the prosecution could not establish a complete chain of circumstantial evidence linking the accused to the crime.

Incident Dates Back to 1994

The case dates back to November 16, 1994, when Rajnarayan Shivcharan Prajapati’s wife and four children were found murdered inside their locked home at Marwad Chawl in Penkarpada, Kashimira.

article-image

Accusation of Revenge Killing Over Molestation Dispute

Prajapati alleged the accused — their neighbours — killed his family over a past molestation dispute involving one of the accused’s relatives.

Delayed Trial and Arrests Decades Later

The police filed a chargesheet in 1997, but the case progressed only after the arrests of the accused between 2022 and 2023.

