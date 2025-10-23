Unseasonal Rains Hit Mumbai, Yellow Alert Issued For Maharashtra | Representation Image

Mumbai: Mumbai, especially the parts of south Mumbai, was hit by unseasonal rainfall on Thursday, marking the second rain spell after the monsoon withdrawal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a Nowcast warning on Thursday evening for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph for the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Sindhudurg, Satara, Solapur, Kolhapur and Pune. The entire state, except the Vidharbha region, is placed under Yellow Alert for rainfall with thunderstorms for the next couple of days.

The IMD attributed the weather conditions to cyclonic wind circulation, bringing in more moisture. The city had been witnessing above-normal temperatures and poor to very poor air quality index (AQI) since the monsoon withdrew on October 10. As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be partly cloudy with the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rainfall and gusty winds towards evening/night. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 35 °C. and 26 °C, respectively.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, the AQI of Mumbai, which was under the Poor category (above 200) during the Diwali festival, was recorded in the Moderate category at 109 on Thursday. The area with the poorest AQI was Bandra Kurla Complex at 198, followed by Mazgaon at 162, Borivali East at 148 and Deonar at 141.

“There is a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu, moving northwestwards. Under its influence, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph are very likely to occur over Maharashtra between 22-26 October. Fairly Widespread to Widespread moderate rainfall activity with Heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected over Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra during the above period. While isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected over Marathwada, during 22-25 October,” the statement issued by the IMD said.

The fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea during the above period.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/