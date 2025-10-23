'Get Down In Mumbai, I Will Show You What Badtameezi Is': Woman Threatens YouTuber To Speak In Marathi On Air India Flight; Viral Video

Man threatned by a woman on an Air India flight to Mumbai for not speaking Marathi. |

Mumbai: A video of a YouTuber being threatned by a woman on an Air India flight to Mumbai for not speaking Marathi has gone viral on social media. The video was posted by the passenger himself, identified as Mahi Khan. According to his Instagram bio, he has a YouTube channel named as MahiNergy. The video posted, showed a woman who reportedly worked in Hyundai as her shirt showed the name written on it.

Though the reason for the heated debate is unknown, the video starts with the passenger asking her, "You are telling me that I need to speak in Marathi?, on which the woman replied in frustration, "Yes, please do that."

The woman who refused to name herself then continued, "You are going to Mumbai, you should know Marathi." The passenger then calmy replied, "No, I don't speak Marathi."

In the post, the passenger wrote, “This happened to me in AI676”. Flight AI676 runs from Kolkata to Mumbai.

He later called the crew for help and said, “Kya Badtameezi Hai Yeh. She is asking me to speak in Marathi. What is this?” The woman passenger then replied saying, “Get down at Mumbai, I’ll show you what badtameezi is.”

"Tumhala Marathi mahiti nahi na, tumhi basa," she added.

Reactions on the viral video

The viral post garnered several comments from users as the incident angered them. Some also questioned if the employee was working with Hyundai while some demanded the company to issue a public apology on the issue. Not just this, several users on social media urged Air India to hold the lady accountable for the shameful act.

One user wrote, "@hyundaiindia what kind of people are working for you??? please take necessary action!!!!!!", another user raised question as, "Why do you hire people like this?"

Another added, "We need public apology this is a question of your brand identity."

"Your Employee?" a user asked. One user asked the company to hold training session for this kind of employess, "Who don’t know her personally but She is representing Hyundai. And defaming Hyundai brand"

Tagging both Air India and Hyundai, another user wrote, "You better hold this lady accountable for this shameful act and issue an apology."

Some other user commented saying that he would never choose Air India if a public apology is not issued, "Air India,I will never choose airindia if you cannot give us a public apology from this lady"

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/