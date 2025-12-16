Maharashtra: 3 People Killed, 2 Others Injured As Jeep, Car Collide Head-On In Beed | Representational Image

Beed (Maharashtra): Three persons were killed and two were seriously injured when a jeep collided with a car in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Tuesday.

About The Accident

The accident occurred at Bardapur crossroad on Ambajogai-Latur highway at 10.30 pm on Monday, they said.

The jeep heading from Beed to Latur collided head-on with a car coming from the opposite direction. Three car occupants died on the spot, while two persons travelling in the jeep suffered serious injuries, a police official said.

The injured persons were later shifted to a hospital in Latur for treatment.

The three deceased were residents of Latur, the police said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/