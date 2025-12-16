 Maharashtra: 3 People Killed, 2 Others Injured As Jeep, Car Collide Head-On In Beed
Three people were killed and two others seriously injured after a jeep collided head-on with a car at Bardapur crossroad on the Ambajogai–Latur highway in Maharashtra's Beed district late Monday night.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: 3 People Killed, 2 Others Injured As Jeep, Car Collide Head-On In Beed | Representational Image

Beed (Maharashtra): Three persons were killed and two were seriously injured when a jeep collided with a car in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Tuesday.

About The Accident

The accident occurred at Bardapur crossroad on Ambajogai-Latur highway at 10.30 pm on Monday, they said.

The jeep heading from Beed to Latur collided head-on with a car coming from the opposite direction. Three car occupants died on the spot, while two persons travelling in the jeep suffered serious injuries, a police official said.

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT-2 Result 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
RRB NTPC Graduate CBT-2 Result 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
Australian Authorities Link Bondi Beach Shooting To Islamic State Influence
Australian Authorities Link Bondi Beach Shooting To Islamic State Influence
Delhi Airport Issues Fog Advisory, Warns Of Possible Flight Delays
Delhi Airport Issues Fog Advisory, Warns Of Possible Flight Delays
Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Forging NEET Scores To Illegally Stay In Sir JJ Hospital Hostel
The injured persons were later shifted to a hospital in Latur for treatment.

The three deceased were residents of Latur, the police said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

