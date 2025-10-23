 Bombay High Court Orders Police Protection For Pregnant Woman Facing Family Threats
PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 05:56 PM IST
Bombay High Court | File

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has directed the police to ensure protection to a 31-year-old pregnant woman from a minority community, who fled her home to marry her partner, after she cited threats from her family.

A bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Shyam Chandak said that since the woman was an adult, she was free to make her own decisions even though her family had not accepted her relationship.

In its order passed last week, the court disposed of the habeas corpus (produce the person) petition filed by the woman's father, who had claimed that his daughter had been missing since April.

The woman, now living with her partner outside Maharashtra, was produced before the court earlier this month.

She told HC that she left her house on her own free will, as her family was creating hurdles and had not accepted her relationship with her partner. She told the court that she was three months pregnant and wanted to marry her partner and settle down.

"She is an adult and is free to make her own decisions. In this situation, nothing survives in the petition," the court said.

The bench noted that since the woman apprehends a threat from her family, she needs to be protected.

The HC directed Mumbai's Vakola police station to interact with the local police station of the area where the woman is presently residing and ensure her protection there.

The woman's father had lodged a missing person complaint with the Vakola police in April.

After a preliminary inquiry, the police found out that the woman was residing outside Maharashtra with her partner. The woman had expressed apprehensions about their safety as her parents and relatives were against the relationship.

