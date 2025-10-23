Mumbai Metro Line 2B To Become First To Connect Eastern And Western Suburbs | Inauguration Date Announced |

Mumbai’s much-awaited Metro Line 2B is poised to become the city’s first metro rail to connect the eastern and western suburbs, starting from the eastern end. This line will bridge the two parts of Andheri in the western suburbs with Mandalay in the eastern suburbs, significantly cutting down travel time for thousands of commuters.

𝐌𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐢 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝟐𝐁 (𝐘𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞) 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐢, 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐭𝐫𝐚.



The Phase 1 of Mumbai Metro Line 2B from Mandale to Diamond Garden has received the final CMRS approval. It is expected to be inaugurated by 31st October 2025.… pic.twitter.com/iq4yNlJkkh — Infra News India (INI) (@TheINIofficial) October 22, 2025

The first phase of Metro Line 2B is fully ready, and test runs have been underway for several days. Authorities had initially planned to launch it along with the second phase of Metro Line 3, connecting Acharya Atre Chowk Worli to Cuffe Parade and Navi Mumbai Airport. However, sources suggest that the Metro 2B inauguration was delayed as all safety and operation certificates were yet to be cleared.

Inauguration Expected By October 30 or 31

According to reports, the first phase of Metro Line 2B, stretching from Mandalay to Chembur Diamond Garden, is likely to be inaugurated by the end of this month, possibly on October 30 or 31.

Once operational, this line will mark the first-ever metro service in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs. The initial 5-km stretch will feature five stations:

Mandalay

Mankhurd

BSNL Metro

Shivaji Maharaj Chowk

Diamond Garden (Chembur)

Full Route To Feature 20 Elevated Stations

Metro Line 2B will eventually cover a total of 20 elevated stations, improving connectivity across key residential and business hubs. The complete list of stations includes:

Esik Nagar, Prem Nagar, Indira Nagar, Nanavati Hospital, Khira Nagar, Saraswat Nagar, National College, Bandra Metro, Income Tax Office, ILFS, MTNL Metro, S. G. Barve Road, Kurla (East), Eastern Express Highway, Chembur, Diamond Garden, Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, BSNL Metro, Mankhurd, and Mandalay Metro.

Seamless Travel Across Mumbai

Once fully operational, Metro 2B will be a game changer for Mumbaikars. It will connect seamlessly with Metro 2A (Dahisar to Andheri DN Nagar), enabling smooth travel from Dahisar to Mandalay.

With its link near Bandra, commuters can easily connect to Metro 3 and head towards South Mumbai. The route will also enhance access to Kurla East, facilitating connectivity to Metro 4 (towards Thane) and Metro 4A, currently in trial stages.

Additionally, the line will provide convenient interchanges to the Chembur Monorail, CSMT–Panvel corridor, and the upcoming Mumbai–Navi Mumbai Airport Fast Corridor, easing the load on the city’s overcrowded local trains.

Mumbaikars Await The Green Signal

As the city awaits the final safety nod, anticipation is high. Metro Line 2B promises to decongest roads, reduce travel time, and redefine Mumbai’s suburban travel experience.