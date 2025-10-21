 Mumbai Metro 11: MMRCL Floats Tenders To Appoint Interim Consultant For Metro Connecting Wadala's Anik Depot To Gateway Of India
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Metro 11: MMRCL Floats Tenders To Appoint Interim Consultant For Metro Connecting Wadala's Anik Depot To Gateway Of India

Mumbai Metro 11: MMRCL Floats Tenders To Appoint Interim Consultant For Metro Connecting Wadala's Anik Depot To Gateway Of India

One of the highlights of the project is the integrated depot at Anik, which will combine a Metro car depot at the lower level and a BEST bus depot above, with provisions for future property development on top. The vertical stacking design aims to optimise scarce land resources in the eastern industrial belt.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 10:25 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Metro (Representational image) |

Mumbai: In a major step toward expanding Mumbai’s underground metro network into its historic southern core, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has invited tenders to appoint an interim consultant for the proposed Metro Line 11, a 17.4-km fully underground corridor from Anik Depot to Gateway of India. The move, announced on Diwali day (Monday), marks a major push to extend the metro network into the city’s oldest and most congested areas.

According to the detailed Request for Proposal (RFP), the multi-crore project will feature 14 stations, 13 underground and one at-grade, connecting Wadala, Byculla, Nagpada, Bhendi Bazaar, Crawford Market and Colaba before terminating at Gateway of India. The proposed route will mirror parts of the old tramway and BEST bus corridors that once formed the backbone of east Mumbai’s transport network, reported Mid-day.

Details On The Metro Line

The line will originate at Anik Depot near Wadala, run through the Mumbai Port Trust area, and tunnel beneath heritage-rich localities before emerging near the city’s southern tip.

FPJ Shorts
When Is Govardhan Puja 2025? October 21 Or 22? Know Correct Date And Shubh Muhurat
When Is Govardhan Puja 2025? October 21 Or 22? Know Correct Date And Shubh Muhurat
JNVST 2026: Registration Process For Class 9, 11 Ends Today; Details Here
JNVST 2026: Registration Process For Class 9, 11 Ends Today; Details Here
Maharashtra Caste Bias Row: NCP-SP General Secretary Rohit Pawar Seeks Removal Of Pune College Principal From Govt Panel
Maharashtra Caste Bias Row: NCP-SP General Secretary Rohit Pawar Seeks Removal Of Pune College Principal From Govt Panel
Mumbai: BMC Urges Residents To Observe Safety While Bursting Firecrackers During Diwali | See Guidelines
Mumbai: BMC Urges Residents To Observe Safety While Bursting Firecrackers During Diwali | See Guidelines

One of the highlights of the project is the integrated depot at Anik, which will combine a Metro car depot at the lower level and a BEST bus depot above, with provisions for future property development on top. The vertical stacking design aims to optimise scarce land resources in the eastern industrial belt.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Byculla, Nagpada, Bhendi Bazaar To Get Metro Connectivity via Line-11; Residents...
article-image

The interim consultant will be tasked with finalising the alignment and station locations, conducting geotechnical and condition surveys, and preparing preliminary tunnel and station designs. They will also devise plans for traffic diversions, muck disposal, and rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) of affected residents and structures, crucial given the density of the island city.

Officials said the line will follow the Aqua Line 3 standards, adhering to international safety and engineering benchmarks. Approvals will be processed through the Ministry of Railways, given the complex underground tunnelling involved.

Once operational, Metro Line 11 will connect eastern suburban commuters and Green Line 4 directly to the Fort and Gateway of India areas, majorly reducing congestion and travel time. “This will be Mumbai’s most technically challenging metro line yet,” said a senior MMRCL official, as quoted by Mid-day.

The interim consultant’s appointment is expected by early 2026, with construction likely to begin by late 2026 or early 2027, subject to final government and JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) approvals.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC Urges Residents To Observe Safety While Bursting Firecrackers During Diwali | See...

Mumbai: BMC Urges Residents To Observe Safety While Bursting Firecrackers During Diwali | See...

Viral Video: Man Spotted Leaning Out Of Moving Car's Sunroof On Mumbai's Bandra Worli Sea Link

Viral Video: Man Spotted Leaning Out Of Moving Car's Sunroof On Mumbai's Bandra Worli Sea Link

Mumbai: Man Beaten To Death In Goregaon After Being Mistaken For Thief; 4 Arrested

Mumbai: Man Beaten To Death In Goregaon After Being Mistaken For Thief; 4 Arrested

Mumbai Crime: Borivali Railway Police Arrest 28-Year-Old Man For Assaulting Woman At Station

Mumbai Crime: Borivali Railway Police Arrest 28-Year-Old Man For Assaulting Woman At Station

Police Commemoration Day: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis, PM Narednra Modi Pay Tribute To Brave Police...

Police Commemoration Day: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis, PM Narednra Modi Pay Tribute To Brave Police...