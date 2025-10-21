Mumbai Metro 11: MMRCL Floats Tenders To Appoint Interim Consultant For Metro Connecting Wadala's Anik Depot To Gateway Of India

Mumbai Metro (Representational image) |

Mumbai: In a major step toward expanding Mumbai’s underground metro network into its historic southern core, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has invited tenders to appoint an interim consultant for the proposed Metro Line 11, a 17.4-km fully underground corridor from Anik Depot to Gateway of India. The move, announced on Diwali day (Monday), marks a major push to extend the metro network into the city’s oldest and most congested areas.

According to the detailed Request for Proposal (RFP), the multi-crore project will feature 14 stations, 13 underground and one at-grade, connecting Wadala, Byculla, Nagpada, Bhendi Bazaar, Crawford Market and Colaba before terminating at Gateway of India. The proposed route will mirror parts of the old tramway and BEST bus corridors that once formed the backbone of east Mumbai’s transport network, reported Mid-day.

Details On The Metro Line

The line will originate at Anik Depot near Wadala, run through the Mumbai Port Trust area, and tunnel beneath heritage-rich localities before emerging near the city’s southern tip.

One of the highlights of the project is the integrated depot at Anik, which will combine a Metro car depot at the lower level and a BEST bus depot above, with provisions for future property development on top. The vertical stacking design aims to optimise scarce land resources in the eastern industrial belt.

The interim consultant will be tasked with finalising the alignment and station locations, conducting geotechnical and condition surveys, and preparing preliminary tunnel and station designs. They will also devise plans for traffic diversions, muck disposal, and rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) of affected residents and structures, crucial given the density of the island city.

Officials said the line will follow the Aqua Line 3 standards, adhering to international safety and engineering benchmarks. Approvals will be processed through the Ministry of Railways, given the complex underground tunnelling involved.

Once operational, Metro Line 11 will connect eastern suburban commuters and Green Line 4 directly to the Fort and Gateway of India areas, majorly reducing congestion and travel time. “This will be Mumbai’s most technically challenging metro line yet,” said a senior MMRCL official, as quoted by Mid-day.

The interim consultant’s appointment is expected by early 2026, with construction likely to begin by late 2026 or early 2027, subject to final government and JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) approvals.

