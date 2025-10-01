'It's Not Navaratri, It's Nun-Ratri:' Viral Video Shows Woman Dressed As 'The Nun' Playing Garba In Bhopal; Netizens Spark Memefest | Instagram @bhopal_great_videos

A video from Madhya Pradesh’s capital has gone viral after it captured a woman dressed in a nun’s costume enthusiastically performing garba during a Navaratri event. The unusual sight, blending a Christian religious attire with a traditional Hindu festive dance, has triggered a wave of mixed reactions online.

The clip, believed to be shot at a local community pandal in Bhopal, shows the woman in a black-and-white nun outfit joining participants on the dance floor and twirling to the beats of garba music. Spectators appeared amused and surprised, with some capturing the moment on their phones before uploading it to social media platforms.

WATCH VIDEO:

In the clip, the woman can be seen dressed as a nun with similar makeup to the popular movie character. She can be seen dancing in sync with the Garba beats. Within hours, the video spread widely, sparking debates among viewers.

One user commented, "Movie name: The Nun, the garba queen." While one user commented, "Its not the costume, it’s the expressions she’s maintaining." Another user commented, "It's navratri not halloween garba was used to worship goddess."

Local organizers have not released an official statement, but sources said the woman was not part of the scheduled performances and had joined spontaneously. The viral moment highlights how India’s festivals often serve as spaces for unexpected cultural expressions, sometimes celebrated, sometimes controversial, but always leaving the internet buzzing.

