Navaratri Special: 'Approved As Gujarati', American Influencer Ricky Pond Dances on 'Dholida' Beats; Netizens React | Instagram @ricky.pond

Popular American influencer Ricky Pond, known for his enthusiastic performances of Indian songs, has once again won hearts on the internet. This time with his spirited Navratri dance on the hit track 'Dholida'.

In the viral video, Pond is seen dressed in formal attire but filled with all the desi steps. He grooves energetically to the festive beats, perfectly capturing the celebratory spirit of Navratri. His flawless expressions and high-energy moves have struck a chord with desi audiences, many of whom praised his ability to embrace Indian culture with such passion.

WATCH VIDEO:

Social media platforms quickly lit up with reactions. Fans flooded the comments section with heart emojis and appreciative messages, calling him "Approved As Gujarati" and lauding his efforts to keep Indian traditions alive through dance. Several users also pointed out how Pond’s performances make festivals feel even more inclusive and global.

This isn’t the first time Ricky Pond has trended for his love of Indian music. Over the years, he has danced to multiple Bollywood hits and regional tracks, gaining a loyal fanbase in India. With his latest Dholida performance, Pond has once again proved why he enjoys such affection among desi fans.

Netizens Reaction:

One user commented, "Somebody give him an Aadhaar card.” Aah, real." While one commented, "Bro dancing like his visa depends on it." Another user commented, "You dance better than 100% Indian."

One user wrote, "Awwwwww this is so cute. His smile never went away, and he danced better than a lot of us." While one user commented, "Ricky, you are now approved to come to Gujarat and enjoy Navratri. Looking forward to your visit."