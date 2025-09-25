'Next Episode Of Money Heist': 25 Thieves Rob California Jewelry Shop, Loot Nearly ₹9 Cr In Seconds; WATCH VIDEO | X @unlimited_ls

In a shocking incident that has come to light from the US state of California, a group of around 25 thieves broke into a jewelry shop last week and stole items worth more than ₹9 Cr in just a few seconds. The incident occurred in a jewelry store in San Ramon, California. According to the reports, nearly seven suspects have been detained so far. The San Ramon Police Department said that some of the jewelry has also been recovered from the suspects.

Heller Jewelers, located at the City Center Bishop Ranch shopping mall, was robbed by a group of robbers on Monday afternoon. The police reported that the group members were armed with at least three guns. The whole incident when the group of thieves broke into the store was recorded on the CCTV footage of the store. The video shows the masked mob storming the store and smashing displays with crowbars and pickaxes before being locked inside by automatic closing doors.

Reports also suggest that at least one suspect reportedly fired multiple rounds to break open the glass door and escape. In other CCTV footage, it can be seen that the thieves arrived in six vehicles, parking in the valet area about 100 feet from the store entrance.

According to the reports, three adults and one juvenile were arrested in Oakland with assistance from the Oakland police. Three additional adults were arrested at the Dublin BART station by Alameda County deputies.

The suspects are all from Oakland and range in age from 17 to 31. Police believe they may be connected to similar crimes across the Bay Area.

Reportedly, this is the second time in two years that Heller Jewelers has been targeted in a massive heist, when a group of seven masked men similarly broke into the store on St. Patrick's Day in 2023 and robbed $1.1 million worth of jewels.