Robbery Caught On Camera: Masked Men Loot ₹1.75 Lakh From Petrol Pump In Rajasthan's Baran; Police Respond To Viral Video

Baran: Masked men looted a petrol pump in Rajasthan's Baran in the wee hours of Monday, September 22. The incident was recorded on CCTV installed at the petrol pump and a video of the loot surfaced online. According to reports, around five to six masked men looted the Ambika petrol pump at around 2:15 am.

The robbers overpowered a petrol pump employee and held him hostage. They fled after looting around Rs 1.75 thousand, reported Aaj Tak. In the viral video, the masked men could be seen tying the hands and legs of the petrol pump employee.

Video Of The Incident:

The Baran Police have responded to the viral video. The police said that the concerned official is probing the incident:

Baran Police's Response:

सम्बन्धित थानाधिकारी द्वारा अग्रिम कार्यवाही जारी है। — Baran Police (@BaranPolice) September 22, 2025

The police initiated a detailed investigation into the matter. Cops have launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused.

Petrol Pump In Saharsa Looted:

Earlier in February this year, robbers looted a petrol pump at gunpoint in Bihar's Saharsa. The armed robbery was caught in the CCTV camera installed at the petrol pump. Four miscreants arrived on two bikes with their faces covered at the petrol pump and flee with the cash bag from the cashier. As per reports, the four armed criminals robbed ₹21,000 from Pooja Petrol Pump in Tiri, Baijnathpur police station area,