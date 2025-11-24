 Man Caught Selling 'Fake Mineral Water' Bottles Filled From Filthy Tank At UP Railway Station; Watch
A viral video from Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction (formerly Mughalsarai) in Uttar Pradesh shows a man allegedly selling fake mineral water by refilling branded bottles using contaminated water from a filthy tank. The shocking incident has raised serious concerns about passenger safety and hygiene during railway journeys.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 12:00 PM IST
article-image
Man Caught Selling 'Fake Mineral Water' Bottles Filled From Filthy Tank At UP Railway Station; Watch | Reddit @Altruistic-Issue-887

In the footage, the man is seen standing at a government-installed water station located on the railway platform. The water dispenser area appears visibly dirty and poorly maintained, with stagnant water and dirt around the tank. The man casually fills an empty mineral water bottle directly from the tap as one of the onlookers records him.

WATCH VIDEO:

Man caught selling fake mineral water by filling bottles from a dirty tank — Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, UP
byu/Altruistic-Issue-887 inIndiaSpeaks

After filling it, he places the bottle inside a plastic pack containing several other similarly filled bottles, indicating that this was not an isolated action but part of a larger practice. As the person recording the video confronts the vendor, the man hurriedly picks up the entire bundle of bottles, places it on his head, and runs toward a nearby passenger train, presumably to sell the refilled bottles as 'mineral water.'

The video has triggered widespread anger online, with netizens demanding strict action against such vendors who risk passengers’ health for profit. Many users pointed out that drinking adulterated water can lead to severe gastrointestinal infections, especially during long-distance travel.

'Police So Rahi Hain Kya?' Netizens Slam As Video Shows Handcuffed & Leg-Shackled Labourer Working...
article-image

Incidents of fake or reused water bottles being sold at railway platforms have surfaced repeatedly over the years, despite Indian Railways’ efforts to regulate vendors and improve station facilities.

Railway authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the latest video, but social media users are urging immediate investigation and stricter monitoring of water vendors at major stations.

