On Camera: Driverless Tractor Suddenly Reverses And Crushes Man In Gujarat's Sabarkantha | YouTube @GSTV Local

A shocking accident from Sabarkantha district’s Himmatnagar area in Gujarat has been caught on CCTV, showing the terrifying moment of a parked tractor suddenly reversing and running over a man standing at the entrance of a house. The victim, identified as Jayesh Bhai Patel, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

According to the CCTV footage, the tractor was parked inside a residential compound while Patel stood near the gate, seemingly unaware of any danger. Moments later, the parked tractor unexpectedly began rolling backward. At first, the movement was slow, but it started reversing in the direction of the gate.

As the tractor approached Patel, he noticed it only at the last moment. However, before he could step aside, the vehicle’s heavy rear wheels struck him directly. The powerful impact knocked him to the ground, and the tractor continued rolling over him, crushing him under its massive tyres. The out-of-control vehicle then collided with a wall outside the house, finally coming to a halt.

Onlookers who witnessed the horrifying scene rushed toward the victim. The video shows Patel lying on the ground, whining in pain and crying for help as locals gathered around him to assist. He was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The circumstances behind the tractor moving on its own remain unclear, though residents suspect a mechanical failure or improper parking. The disturbing video has since gone viral, leaving netizens shocked at how a seemingly harmless parked vehicle turned into a life-threatening hazard within seconds.