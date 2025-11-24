Dharmendra Funeral: Highly Secured Convoy Reaches Crematorium Center In Mumbai, Deol Family Members Spotted; Visuals Inside | X @Hailkohli18

At the age of 89, veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away on Monday, November 24, at his Mumbai home. The Pawan Hans Crematorium was the site of his final ceremonies. Several celebrities and family members also showed up to pay their final respects to the renowned actor at the crematorium.

An ambulance was spotted outside his residence earlier today. While several media outlets, including IANS, have confirmed his death, an official statement from the family is still awaited.

With a highly protected ambulance escort and close family members present, the renowned actor's body was transported in a mournful atmosphere to the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle.

Legendary actor Dharmendra has appeared in over 300 films, with some sources citing a specific number as high as 306. He made his debut in 1960 with the film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere and has starred in numerous hit movies throughout his 65-year career, including Sholay, Chupke Chupke, and Satyakam.