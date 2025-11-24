 Dharmendra Passes Away At 89: Must-Watch These Punjabi Films Of The Bollywood's He-Man On OTT Platforms
Dharmendra Passes Away At 89: Must-Watch These Punjabi Films Of The Bollywood's He-Man On OTT Platforms

Dharmendra, often called the "He-Man of Bollywood" for his signature style, dialogue, and action-packed roles, had a career spanning over six decades.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 03:49 PM IST
Dharmendra, often called the "He-Man of Bollywood" for his signature style, dialogue, and action-packed roles, had a career spanning over six decades. The legendary actor made his debut in the early 1960s and became one of the most respected actors in Indian cinema. The actor was suffering from a severe health condition, and recently he was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital, where he had been kept on life support since his return from the hospital.

The news of his demise is confirmed. The actor died on Monday, November 24, 2025. Known for his charm, strong screen presence, and versatility, he starred in countless hit films. Let's celebrate his legacy by streaming some of his best Punjabi movies on OTT platforms.

Must-watch Punjabi films of Dharmendra 'Dharam' Paaji:

Double Di Trouble

Double Di Trouble, directed by Smeep Kang, is loosely based on the 1982 comedy film Angoor, which was based on Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors, and involves a father-son pair who discover their mirror images in a different city. In the film, Dharmendra plays the role of a father who has two doppelgangers (look-alikes) appear in his life, leading to confusion and comedic situations. It is available to watch on YouTube.

Kankan De Ohle

Kankan De Ohle, helmed by Omi Bedi, featured Dharmedra as Chaudhary, who pretends to be a bandit to help a friend, leading to him being jailed. The movie is a story of agricultural reform, integrity, and standing up against injustice, showing that strength comes from unity and honesty. It is available on YouTube.

Dukh Bhanjan Tere Naam

Dukh Bhanjan Tere Naam is a film about Sikhism. In the film, Dharam Paaji played the role of a young Sikh serving as a head priest in a Gurudwara. His character in the film was dedicated to devotion to God and service to the people. The film is available on YouTube.

Second Hand Husband

Second Hand Husband is a romantic comedy film that was released in 2015. In the film, the actor played the role of Rajbir Singh Grewal's boss, who gets into trouble with his wife because of his flirtatious ways. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

Qurbani Jatt Di

Qurbani Jatt Di is another film by the actor, which is directed by Priti Sapru. In the film, he played the respected village elder (Sarpanch) and brother-in-law of one of the main characters, Jeeto. It is available on YouTube.

