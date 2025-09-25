VIDEO: Massive Bear Launches Attack In Russian Parking Lot; 12-Year-Old Narrowly Escapes, Elderly Woman Dies From Several Injuries | X @27khv

In a shocking incident that occurred in Russia's Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a massive black bear suddenly appeared and launched an attack on the people present in the parking lot. In the deadly attack, an 84-year-old lady died due to several injuries, according to the reports. While a 12-year-old boy narrowly escaped the danger, another commuter rammed his car to get out of the danger zone.

The whole incident was captured on the CCTV footage of the parking lot. In the video, a massive bear can be seen appearing suddenly to attack the 12-year-old boy standing near his car. However, the boy quickly gets inside the car until the bear comes closer and shuts the doors. As soon as the boy got put in its hands, the bear looked for another prey, but the car driver on the other side also rammed his car and got out of the parking lot.

WATCH VIDEO:

A dangerous bear went on a rampage in Russia's Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. It attacked a 12-year-old boy (who survived by playing dead), a man in a parking lot (who escaped into his car), and an 84-year-old woman, who died from her injuries. The bear was shot near a local school. pic.twitter.com/Jbh4ZIZrWG — Brian McDonald (@27khv) September 25, 2025

The video was posted by @27khv on X. The caption of the video reads, "A dangerous bear went on a rampage in Russia's Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. It attacked a 12-year-old boy (who survived by playing dead), a man in a parking lot (who escaped into his car), and an 84-year-old woman, who died from her injuries. The bear was shot near a local school."

