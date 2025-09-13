Chhattisgarh: Youth Caught Feeding Cold Drink To Bear In Kanker For Making Reel, Forest Department Takes Cognisance Of Viral Video

Kanker (Chhattisgarh): A shocking video from Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district has triggered outrage after it showed a young man feeding a wild bear a bottle of cold drink. The act, apparently carried out to create a reel for social media, has raised serious concerns about human recklessness, wildlife safety and violations of conservation laws.

Viral Video Shows Stunt For Sake Of Reel

In a viral video that has surfaced on the internet, the youth can be seen carrying a soft drink bottle and walking towards a bear. He then places the bottle in front of the animal and heads back, looking at the camera and smiling. The bear then gets close and lifts the bottle and starts consuming the soft drink. The animal can be seen emptying the bottle before he gets it down.

Possible Risks Of Foolish Stunt Around Animal

The video, reportedly filmed in Nara village, highlights the growing trend of people risking both their own lives and those of animals for online popularity. Experts have warned that such actions are highly dangerous. Bears, when exposed to humans at close range, can become aggressive and attack, leading to potentially fatal encounters.

Equally concerning is the fact that cold drinks and similar artificial substances are harmful to wild animals. They can disrupt the bear’s digestive system and alter its natural behaviour, making it dependent on human food rather than surviving in the wild.

Officials from the Forest Department have confirmed that they have taken cognizance of the viral video. Efforts are underway to identify the youth involved and legal action is being prepared under the Wildlife Protection Act, reported Punjab Kesari.

Bear Electrocuted In Illegal Hunting Trap In Mahasamund

In a separate incident, a bear lost its life in the Mahasamund district after being caught in an illegal electric trap laid out for hunting wild animals. Forest officials rushed to the scene and have since launched an investigation.

Several suspects have been taken into custody for questioning, with preliminary reports suggesting that the electric wires were deliberately placed to capture or kill wildlife.