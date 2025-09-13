 Chhattisgarh: Youth Caught Feeding Cold Drink To Bear In Kanker For Making Reel, Forest Department Takes Cognisance Of Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: Youth Caught Feeding Cold Drink To Bear In Kanker For Making Reel, Forest Department Takes Cognisance Of Viral Video

Chhattisgarh: Youth Caught Feeding Cold Drink To Bear In Kanker For Making Reel, Forest Department Takes Cognisance Of Viral Video

In a viral video that has surfaced on the internet, the youth can be seen carrying a soft drink bottle and walking towards a bear. He then places the bottle in front of the animal and heads back, looking at the camera and smiling. The bear then gets close and lifts the bottle and starts consuming the soft drink. The animal can be seen emptying the bottle before he gets it down.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 08:50 AM IST
article-image

Kanker (Chhattisgarh): A shocking video from Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district has triggered outrage after it showed a young man feeding a wild bear a bottle of cold drink. The act, apparently carried out to create a reel for social media, has raised serious concerns about human recklessness, wildlife safety and violations of conservation laws.

Viral Video Shows Stunt For Sake Of Reel

In a viral video that has surfaced on the internet, the youth can be seen carrying a soft drink bottle and walking towards a bear. He then places the bottle in front of the animal and heads back, looking at the camera and smiling. The bear then gets close and lifts the bottle and starts consuming the soft drink. The animal can be seen emptying the bottle before he gets it down.

Possible Risks Of Foolish Stunt Around Animal

FPJ Shorts
Chhattisgarh: Youth Caught Feeding Cold Drink To Bear In Kanker For Making Reel, Forest Department Takes Cognisance Of Viral Video
Chhattisgarh: Youth Caught Feeding Cold Drink To Bear In Kanker For Making Reel, Forest Department Takes Cognisance Of Viral Video
Weekly Market Review & Top Stocks In Focus For The Week Ended 12th Sep’25
Weekly Market Review & Top Stocks In Focus For The Week Ended 12th Sep’25
Karnataka Horror: 8 Killed After Speeding Truck Rams Into Bike, Ploughs Into Devotees During Ganpati Visarjan Procession In Hassan; Terrifying Video Surfaces
Karnataka Horror: 8 Killed After Speeding Truck Rams Into Bike, Ploughs Into Devotees During Ganpati Visarjan Procession In Hassan; Terrifying Video Surfaces
Pitru Paksha 2025: Preparations Before Performing Shradh On Mahalaya Amavasya
Pitru Paksha 2025: Preparations Before Performing Shradh On Mahalaya Amavasya

The video, reportedly filmed in Nara village, highlights the growing trend of people risking both their own lives and those of animals for online popularity. Experts have warned that such actions are highly dangerous. Bears, when exposed to humans at close range, can become aggressive and attack, leading to potentially fatal encounters.

Equally concerning is the fact that cold drinks and similar artificial substances are harmful to wild animals. They can disrupt the bear’s digestive system and alter its natural behaviour, making it dependent on human food rather than surviving in the wild.

Read Also
Heart-Melting Video: Mama Bear Spotted Helping Injured Baby On Road After It Was Hit By Speeding...
article-image

Officials from the Forest Department have confirmed that they have taken cognizance of the viral video. Efforts are underway to identify the youth involved and legal action is being prepared under the Wildlife Protection Act, reported Punjab Kesari.

Bear Electrocuted In Illegal Hunting Trap In Mahasamund

In a separate incident, a bear lost its life in the Mahasamund district after being caught in an illegal electric trap laid out for hunting wild animals. Forest officials rushed to the scene and have since launched an investigation.

Several suspects have been taken into custody for questioning, with preliminary reports suggesting that the electric wires were deliberately placed to capture or kill wildlife.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Youth Caught Feeding Cold Drink To Bear In Kanker For Making Reel, Forest Department...

Chhattisgarh: Youth Caught Feeding Cold Drink To Bear In Kanker For Making Reel, Forest Department...

Karnataka Horror: 8 Killed After Speeding Truck Rams Into Bike, Ploughs Into Devotees During Ganpati...

Karnataka Horror: 8 Killed After Speeding Truck Rams Into Bike, Ploughs Into Devotees During Ganpati...

Uttar Pradesh News: Allahabad HC Directs UPSRTC To Begin Direct Recruitment Of Drivers And...

Uttar Pradesh News: Allahabad HC Directs UPSRTC To Begin Direct Recruitment Of Drivers And...

Former Meghalaya CM D.D. Lapang Passes Away at 91

Former Meghalaya CM D.D. Lapang Passes Away at 91

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Honours Martyred Farmers’ Families In Lucknow, Slams Govt On...

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Honours Martyred Farmers’ Families In Lucknow, Slams Govt On...