Jaipur: Truck Tyre Bursts At Hingonia Toll Plaza, Viral CCTV Shows Worker Narrowly Escaping As Glass Window Shatters, Damaging Computer | X/@kdnews

Jaipur: A sudden explosion occurred at the Hingonia toll plaza in Jaipur when a truck tyre burst, shattering the booth’s glass and damaging the computer.



A toll worker present at the time narrowly escaped the blast. The incident was captured on video, which is now going viral on social media.



Have a look at it here:

Truck Tyre Explosion Causes Panic at Hingonia Toll Plaza



According to a report by Aaj Tak, the toll worker was busy working on the computer inside the booth when the truck tyre suddenly burst with a loud explosion at Hingonia toll plaza in Jaipur.



The force of the blast shattered the glass of the booth and severely damaged the computer. The worker narrowly avoided injury as a result of the sudden incident.



A viral cctv video of the entire event has drawn significant public attention, raising safety concerns regarding vehicle maintenance and the toll plaza's infrastructure.



Previous Tragedy at Hingonia Toll Plaza Area



This is not the first incident near the Hingonia toll plaza. Earlier this week, two youths died in a road accident near the same location. Luv Kumar Meena (40) from Sanganer and Ashok Kumar Meena (22) from Mahua, Dausa, were severely injured when a gravel mixer truck collided with their motorcycle under the railway overbridge near the toll plaza.



According to police reports, Ashok Kumar, who worked as a cab driver, was taking Luv Kumar to village Jhar Bassi when the collision occurred. Both victims were rushed to the trauma centre of SMS Hospital, where they were declared dead during treatment. Post-mortem examinations were conducted, and their bodies were handed over to family members.