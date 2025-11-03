 Jaipur Tragedy: Speeding Dumper Mows Down 17 Vehicles, Leaves 13 Dead And 10 Injured; Video
The horrifying incident occurred around 1 pm in the Harmada area, when the dumper, heading towards a petrol pump from Road No. 14 to access the highway, rammed into vehicles over a stretch of nearly 300 meters.

Updated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 06:12 PM IST
Jaipur: Just a day after the Phalodi mishap that claimed 15 lives, another tragic road accident struck Rajasthan. A speeding dumper truck, allegedly driven by a drunk driver, ploughed through 17 vehicles one after another in Jaipur’s Loha Mandi area, leaving 13 people dead and 10 others injured.

Trail of Destruction at Loha Mandi

The horrifying incident occurred around 1 pm in the Harmada area, when the dumper, heading towards a petrol pump from Road No. 14 to access the highway, rammed into vehicles over a stretch of nearly 300 meters.
“The dumper hit several vehicles in a chain collision near Loha Mandi. Thirteen people died in the accident, and ten have been injured,” said Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinwsar.

Gruesome Scene of the Crash

Eyewitnesses and rescuers described the aftermath as devastating. Many of the deceased were left with mutilated bodies some had their legs severed, while others had arms amputated.

Six of the seriously injured victims were rushed to the SMS Hospital Trauma Centre, where they are undergoing treatment.

CCTV Footage Reveals High Speed

According to police, CCTV footage captured the dumper hurtling at speeds of over 100 km/h, crushing vehicles and pedestrians in its path.

The driver, identified as Kalyan Meena, was also injured in the crash and taken into custody for questioning. Authorities suspect he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Rescue Operations and Government Response

Rescue teams and local police rushed to the site, pulling victims from mangled vehicles and clearing the wreckage.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and directed officials to ensure immediate assistance for the victims’ families and proper medical care for the injured.

