'India India!': Glimpses Of How Mumbai Celebrated ICC Women's World Cup Victory - PICS

By: Manasi Kamble | November 03, 2025
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will remain the highlight as the city 'bleeds blue' in celebration of the team India's win against South Africa. Check out how Mumbai celebrated the victory
Fans roar from the stadium stands, celebrating the victory with triumphant cheers as celebratory fireworks explode overhead.
People in blue India jerseys dance on the street, vigorously waving multiple tricolour flags, overcome with patriotic joy.
Audience in the stadium cheer enthusiastically, holding flags and a flare, capturing the electrifying atmosphere of the historic win.
Fireworks beautifully illuminate the ICC World Cup trophy in the skies above DY Patil stadium
Cricketer Rohit Sharma with wife Ritika, ICC Chairman Jay Shah, Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani and others celebrate after Indian team won the ICC Womens World Cup final ODI cricket match
An ardent fan, with face painted in the tricolour, proudly holds the Indian flag, embodying the national spirit and cricket fervour.
Joyful fans celebrate on the streets, with one man passionately throwing his arms wide in elation at the World Cup triumph.
