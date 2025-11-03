Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Chief Lalu, NDA Leaders Stage Roadshows In Favour Of Their Jailed Candidates - VIDEO

Patna: What if their candidates contesting upcoming Bihar assembly elections are lodged in jails, their political masters are taking full care of them as even RJD chief Lalu Prasad, suffering from multiple diseases, staged a roadshow in Danapur on Monday in favour of the party`s candidate Ritlal Yadav.

Ritlal Yadav is presently lodged in Bhagalpur Special Central Jail as he was shifted there from Patna`s Beur Central Jail in May this year in view of security reasons. Yadav had surrendered in an extortion case in April this year. Lalu was given a warm welcome everywhere as flowers were showered on him from JCBs. His eldest daughter and MP Misa Bharti, was with him.

But not less striking, JD (U) leader and union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh in Mokama in favour of strongman-turned-politician Anant Singh, who is contesting election on the JD (U) ticket. He was arrested and jailed in the murder of strongman Dular Chand Yadav, supporter of the Jan Suraaj Party candidate from Mokama last Sunday.

Lalan Singh took charge of Anant Singh`s election campaign on Monday after the latter was remanded to 14-day judicial custody a day before.

Deputy chief minister Samrat Chaudhary was also with him during the roadshow. Both leaders staged a 30 km long roadshow from Pandarak to Mokama in an open jeep.

Lalan Singh met people in Mokama and appealed to them to vote for Anant Singh.

Regarding the murder charges against Anant Singh, Lalan Singh claimed that the entire incident did not happen spontaneously as several videos reveal there was a deep-rooted conspiracy behind it. “Police will conduct a thorough investigation. I urge the police to expose everyone involved,” he added.

On the assembly election, he said, "It's 'Jai Jai' (victory chants) for Modi and Nitish in Bihar. The NDA government will be formed again in Bihar. We are all contesting the elections under Nitish's leadership.”