Air India AI174 San Francisco-Delhi Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Mongolia Due To Suspected Technical Glitch

Air India flight | Representative image

New Delhi, November 3: An Air India flight AI174 operating from San Francisco to Delhi via Kolkata made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia on November 2 after the flight crew reported a suspected technical issue mid-air.

According to an Air India spokesperson, the aircraft landed safely at Ulaanbaatar and all passengers and crew on board are safe. The airline confirmed that the aircraft is currently undergoing necessary technical checks to identify and resolve the issue.

“AI174 of 02 November, operating from San Francisco to Delhi via Kolkata, made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, after the flight crew suspected a technical issue en route. The aircraft landed safely at Ulaanbaatar and is undergoing the necessary checks. We are working closely with our partners to support all passengers while we make efforts to get everyone on their way to the destination at the earliest opportunity. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to the unforeseen situation. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remain top priority,” the spokesperson said.

Air India officials are coordinating with airport authorities in Mongolia and local ground teams to provide assistance to stranded passengers. Arrangements for food, accommodation and onward travel are being made to ensure minimal disruption to passenger plans.

While the technical problem is being examined by engineers, the airline reiterated that safety protocols were strictly followed and the decision to land at Ulaanbaatar was made purely as a precautionary measure.