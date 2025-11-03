 Air India AI174 San Francisco-Delhi Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Mongolia Due To Suspected Technical Glitch
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAir India AI174 San Francisco-Delhi Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Mongolia Due To Suspected Technical Glitch

Air India AI174 San Francisco-Delhi Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Mongolia Due To Suspected Technical Glitch

According to an Air India spokesperson, the aircraft landed safely at Ulaanbaatar and all passengers and crew on board are safe. The airline confirmed that the aircraft is currently undergoing necessary technical checks to identify and resolve the issue.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 06:14 PM IST
article-image
Air India flight | Representative image

New Delhi, November 3: An Air India flight AI174 operating from San Francisco to Delhi via Kolkata made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia on November 2 after the flight crew reported a suspected technical issue mid-air.

According to an Air India spokesperson, the aircraft landed safely at Ulaanbaatar and all passengers and crew on board are safe. The airline confirmed that the aircraft is currently undergoing necessary technical checks to identify and resolve the issue.

“AI174 of 02 November, operating from San Francisco to Delhi via Kolkata, made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, after the flight crew suspected a technical issue en route. The aircraft landed safely at Ulaanbaatar and is undergoing the necessary checks. We are working closely with our partners to support all passengers while we make efforts to get everyone on their way to the destination at the earliest opportunity. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to the unforeseen situation. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remain top priority,” the spokesperson said.

Air India officials are coordinating with airport authorities in Mongolia and local ground teams to provide assistance to stranded passengers. Arrangements for food, accommodation and onward travel are being made to ensure minimal disruption to passenger plans.

FPJ Shorts
'This Is Just The Start...': Harmanpreet Kaur Celebrates Team India's Iconic World Cup Win
'This Is Just The Start...': Harmanpreet Kaur Celebrates Team India's Iconic World Cup Win
Palghar News: VVMC Demolishes Over 67,000 Sq Ft Of Illegal And Dangerous Structures Across Vasai-Virar
Palghar News: VVMC Demolishes Over 67,000 Sq Ft Of Illegal And Dangerous Structures Across Vasai-Virar
Mumbai News: KEM MARD Unveils ‘COVID-19 Residents Narratives’ Book Honouring Pandemic Frontline Doctors
Mumbai News: KEM MARD Unveils ‘COVID-19 Residents Narratives’ Book Honouring Pandemic Frontline Doctors
55th Kerala State Film Awards: Mammootty Bags Best Actor For Bramayugam, Manjummel Boys Declared Best Film
55th Kerala State Film Awards: Mammootty Bags Best Actor For Bramayugam, Manjummel Boys Declared Best Film
Read Also
Air India Flight Carrying 161 Passengers Makes Emergency Landing At Indore Airport After Pilot...
article-image

While the technical problem is being examined by engineers, the airline reiterated that safety protocols were strictly followed and the decision to land at Ulaanbaatar was made purely as a precautionary measure.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 3, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 3, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

15-Year-Old Found Dead With Torture Marks In UP's Bahraich; 1 Arrested, Rape Suspected

15-Year-Old Found Dead With Torture Marks In UP's Bahraich; 1 Arrested, Rape Suspected

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 3, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 3, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Punjab News: Harjinder Singh Dhami Re-Elected SGPC President For 5th Term In A Row

Punjab News: Harjinder Singh Dhami Re-Elected SGPC President For 5th Term In A Row

Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 3, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 3, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...