Woman Slips While Boarding Moving Train, Ticket Checker Saves Her From Near-Fatal Fall At Tambaram Station - Video

A major accident was averted at Tambaram railway station in Tamil Nadu after a woman passenger slipped while trying to board a moving train and nearly got trapped between the platform and the coach. The incident took place on December 20, 2025, and was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the station.

According to railway officials, the woman lost her balance while attempting to board a running suburban train and began to fall dangerously close to the gap between the train and the platform. Ticket checking staff member Nithish Kumar, who was on duty nearby, noticed the situation and reacted instantly. He ran towards the woman and pulled her to safety, preventing what could have been a fatal accident.

The dramatic rescue was recorded on CCTV footage, which clearly shows the railway employee rushing towards the passenger without hesitation and saving her just in time. The video was later shared by Southern Railway on its official X handle, praising the alertness and presence of mind shown by the staff member.

In its post, Southern Railway said that Nithish Kumar’s vigilance helped avert a major mishap and described his action as a shining example of dedication to duty and commitment to passenger safety. Railway officials also reiterated their appeal to commuters, warning that boarding or alighting from moving trains is extremely dangerous, despite repeated advisories.