 Video: Ticket Checker Saves Elderly Man's Life, Gives Him CPR After He Suffers Heart Attack On Bihar-Bound Train; Railway Announces Cash Reward
A ticket checker is being hailed as a hero after saving the life of a 65-year-old passenger who suffered a heart attack on a Bihar-bound train

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 06:36 PM IST
A quick-thinking ticket checker is being hailed as a hero after saving the life of a 65-year-old passenger who suffered a heart attack on a long-distance train.

The elderly man identified as BP Karn, travelling from Darbhanga to Varanasi aboard the Pawan Express, suddenly collapsed due to chest pain.

In the purported video of the incident posted on X, the TC was seen giving Karn CPR as his brother was on a call with their family doctor. In the video, Karn's brother could be heard saying that the train was about to reach Chhapara station.

Watch the video here: 

As per reports, after seeing his condition deteriorating, the man’s brother quickly reported about the emergency situation using the Railways’ RailMadad portal.

Soon after this, ticket checker Savind Kumar reached Karn's coach and began administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) based on instructions from Karn’s family doctor, who had been contacted by his brother. 

Kumar continued performing CPR for around 15 minutes, ultimately reviving Karn.

As the train approached Chhapra station, an awaiting medical team rushed Karn to a local hospital. 

The man’s condition is said to be stable now.

Reports suggest that for his lifesaving actions, Kumar will be honoured with a cash award.

The Railway authorities commended Kumar’s quick and decisive response, which helped avert a tragedy.

What is CPR?

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a life-saving technique used during heart attacks or cardiac arrests. 

It helps maintain oxygen flow to the brain and stimulates the heart to potentially restore its function. Administering CPR within minutes is often critical to survival.

