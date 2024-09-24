VIDEO: Elderly Man Suffers Heart Attack & Collapses Inside Police Station In UP's Agra; Cops Save His Life With Timely CPR

Elderly Man Suffers Heart Attack & Collapses Inside Police Station In UP's Agra | X

Agra: Two police constables heroically saved the life of an elderly person who suffered heart attack inside the police station in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The constables are being praised for their heroic act of saving the elderly person by providing him timely CPR after he suffered a heart attack and collapsed inside the police station.

The incident reportedly occurred on at around 10 PM on September 16 inside the GRP Agra Cantt Police Station. Head Constable Rakesh Kumar and Constable Ravendra Chaudhary were on night duty when the incident occurred. The elderly man came to the police station to register a complaint after he lost his mobile phone somewhere. He informed the constables that his mobile phone had fallen somewhere and he came to file a report.

As the man was leaving the police station after registering the complaint, he suffered a sudden heart attack and collapsed to the ground. Both the constables rushed to the man and started administering him CPR. They also sprinkled water on him to help him regain consciousness. The entire incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed inside the police station.

As they sprinkled water on the man, his condition slowly and gradually started improving. The elderly man regained consciousness and got up after which the police personnel reportedly took him to a nearby hospital. The incidents of people suffering sudden heart attacks have increased in the country and many such incidents are coming to the for in the recent past.

The government should provide CPR training to all the government employees and also other security personnel present on duty at railway stations, metro stations, bus stops and airports. Timely CPR can save lives of many such people who suffer sudden heart attacks at these public places.