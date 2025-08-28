Stalin Joins Voter Adhikar Yatra, Malviya Launches Attacks Tejashwi

X/@yadavtejashwi

Muzaffarpur: Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Wednesday joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi`s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Muzaffarpur in north Bihar, as BJP IT cell chief Amit Mavliya lashed out at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for "rolling out red carpet to welcome him".

Accompanied by his sister and DMK MP Kanimozhi, Stalin shared the stage with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, and CPI (ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya

“Touchdown Bihar... the land of respected Lalu Prasad Ji greets me with fire in its eyes, the soil heavy with every stolen vote. Joined by my brothers Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' turns people's pain into unstoppable strength,” Stalin posted on X

Addressing a public meeting, Stalin accused BJP of subverting democracy, and asserted that Rahul and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had come together to protect democracy. BJP-led NDA will be defeated in the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar,” he claimed.

Stalin alleged that the deletion of names of 65 lakh voters from electoral rolls during the recent special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls was “more dangerous than terrorism”.

He said that the entire country was watching Bihar keenly for the last one month, and accused the Election Commission of becoming a remote-controlled puppet.

“Is the deletion of names of 65 lakh people not worse than terrorism?” he asked.

He said that he would return to Bihar to witness an INDIA bloc government being sworn in.

“I promise you that after the INDIA bloc wins the assembly polls, I will be back to attend the swearing-in ceremony,” he remarked.

Stalin also recalled his late father M. Karunanidhi’s friendship with RJD chief Lalu Prasad and praised Tejashwi Yadav for “tirelessly championing social justice and never getting cowed down by the BJP.”

Rahul, who rode a motorcycle with Tejashwi Yadav as the yatra entered Muzaffarpur, accused the BJP of winning polls through ‘vote chori’.

“Gujarat model is about ‘vote chori’. BJP started stealing people's votes from there. BJP wins polls by stealing votes with the help of the EC,” Gandhi alleged, accusing BJP of stealing votes in 70-80 constituencies in the last Lok Sabha election.

“The EC must explain why the names of 65 lakh voters were deleted from electoral rolls in Bihar,” he asked.

Congress leader also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately stopped India's action against terror camps in Pakistan following US President Donald Trump's directions.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen riding pillion on her brother’s motorcycle, The yatra, launched on August 17 from Sasaram, is scheduled to cover 1,300 km.

Reacting to Stalin`s participation in Voter Adhikar Yatra, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said, "Today, another guest who insulted Bihar and its people during the RJD-Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra has been invited. This is DMK leader Stalin. In his party, there is hardly any leader who has not insulted Bihar and Sanatan Dharma. Stalin himself has expressed deep hatred and animosity towards Bihar multiple times. Such statements are enough to boil the blood of every Bihari. But Tejashwi Yadav is rolling out the red carpet to welcome these people. Bihar is asking – until when will it have to endure a new insult every day? Give an answer, Tejashwi!"