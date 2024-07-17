Heroic! Elderly Man Suffers Heart Attack, Collapses At Delhi Airport; Woman Doctor Rescues By Giving Timely CPR (VIDEO)

Elderly Man Suffers Heart Attack, Collapses At Delhi Airport; Woman Doctor Rescues By Giving Timely CPR | X

Delhi: In a heroic act, a woman saved an elderly man who suffered heart attack at Delhi Airport on Wednesday. The video of the woman giving CPR to the elderly man has surfaced on the internet and has gone viral since then. It can be seen in the video that the woman, who is said to be a doctor, is giving CPR to the man and trying to save his life.

As per reports, a 60-year-old man suddenly collapsed after suffering a heart attack in the food court area at T2 Delhi Airport. Luckily, the lady doctor was present at the spot and came to the rescue of the elderly man. The woman rushed towards the elderly man and revived him within five minutes by giving him timely CPR at the airport. The elderly man regained consciousness after the woman gave him CPR.

There are reports that the elderly man was taken to a hospital for further treatment after he gained consciousness. The incidents of sudden heart attacks and cardiac arrests have increased in the country after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country. Many such incidents have come to the fore in the recent past in which people have lost their lives due to heart attacks. Many children have also suffered heart attacks while playing in school or playing video games at home.

The incidents are alarming as heart attacks are happening to even fit people who are going to the gym. Many incidents have come to the fore where people have suffered heart attacks while exercising at the gym and losing their lives. Scary videos have also hit the internet in which people suffer heart attacks while dancing at family functions and while performing on stage.

The government should take the matter seriously and come up with awareness programs to check the cardiovascular health of the people to curb such incidents. The government should also come up with an initiative and train the security personnel present at airports and other public places to perform CPR.