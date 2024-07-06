TRAGIC: 16 Year Old Boy Suddenly Collapses While Walking & Dies Of Heart Attack In School Premises In Rajasthan's Dausa (Video)

Dausa: In a tragic incident that has surfaced from Dausa city of Rajasthan, a 16 year old boy met a tragic end within a fraction of a second inside the premises of a school. The tragic video of the boy collapsing on the floor has surfaced. The CCTV video was shared by @vani_mehrotra on X (formerly known as Twitter). Vani Mehrotra posted saying, "16-year-old dies at school in Rajasthan's Dausa. His collapse was captured on a CCTV camera. The cause of his death could not be ascertained as his family refused a postmortem. However, it was believed that the minor died of a heart attack, as he had a previous medical history." The name of the school could not be immediately ascertained.

16-year-old dies at school in Rajasthan's Dausa.



His collapse was captured on a CCTV camera. The cause of his death could not be ascertained as his family refused a postmortem.



However, it was believed that the minor died of a heart attack, as he had a previous medical… pic.twitter.com/dtakEIhzmz — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) July 6, 2024

This is not the first such case in which a child has died due to silent and sudden heart attack. In December 2023, a similar case had come to light from Jaipur city of Rajasthan. A 14-year-old student studying at a private school in Jaipur reportedly died of heart attack right outside his class room. The incident was reported on December 25, 2023 in a school in Kardhani region in Jaipur. The police had confirmed that the deceased was identified as Yogesh Singh and was studying in ninth grade. Police confirmed the reason of death as heart attack and no foul play was suspected.

In June 2024, a private bank manager suffered a sudden heart attack and lost his life on the spot while at work in his office in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba. 30-year-old Rajesh Kumar Shinde from Hamirpur, serving as an Agri Regional Manager at HDFC Bank’s Mahoba headquarters suddenly collapsing while he was seated at his desk.