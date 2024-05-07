35-Year-Old Man Suffers Silent Heart Attack While Riding Bike In Indore, Dies

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man reportedly died of a silent heart attack in Indore on Monday. He was riding a bike when he suddenly fell down in the middle of the road.

Spotting him lying unconscious on the Banganga road, locals rushed him into an ambulance; however, he passed away before reaching the hospital. The family of the deceased has refused his postmortem.

According to local media reports, the victim is identified as Teertha Ram (35), the son of Bihari Lal Sonvane, a resident of Govind Nagar.

Teertha Ram left home on his bike on Tuesday morning for some work. Minutes later, the family got the news that he fell unconscious on the road. Family members rushed to the scene and took him to the hospital for treatment; however, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A silent attack is believed to be the preliminary cause of his death.

A silent heart attack is generally referred to as a silent myocardial infarction (SMI) in medical terms. In this condition, the victim experiences no sensation of pain in the chest when a heart attack occurs. However, some other symptoms are felt.