 MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Divyangs Struggle In Absence Of Ramps At Bhopal Polling Booth, Say 'Humare Liye To Vyavastha Karni Chahye Na' (WATCH)
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
Divyang voters struggle with stairs in absence of ramps at Bhopal polling booth on Tuesday | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Casting a vote turned out to be an uphill task for the enthusiastic Divyang voters, who reached out in large numbers to exercise their franchise at a polling booth in Bhopal on Tuesday.

The voters with physical disabilities were spotted struggling in the absence of ramps at the Sarojini Govt School polling booth in Shivaji Nagar, Bhopal.

In such a case, their family members, along with the workers deployed by the Election Commission, were seen carrying the wheelchairs of the Divyang voters to cross the stairs.

Forced to climb stairs with arms and limbs

The agony faced by many differently-abled voters due to a mismanagement was captured in the videos. In the videos, it can be seen how family members are forced to lift their Divyang family members with wheelchairs to get inside the polling booth.

In another video, a man with difficulty to walk, can be seen struggling to climb the stairs using his arms along with his limbs.

A Divyang voter showing inked finger at Sarojini Naidu School under Shivaji Nagar Booth of Bhopal

A Divyang voter showing inked finger at Sarojini Naidu School under Shivaji Nagar Booth of Bhopal | FP Photo

“Hum jaison ko to vyavastha deni chaiye na”

41-year-old Ramba Kewat, one of the many Divyang voters at the booth, complained that no basic facilities were arranged for them. She said, “I am suffering from polio. I understand the importance of a vote in the nation's development, however, there are no facilities for people like us who face physical difficulty.

"Hum jaison ko to vyavastha deni chaiye na….(They must provide basic facilities for people like us)," disappointed Kewat said.

No Ramps despite complaint with BLO

Workers at the polling booth said that they had complained to the BLO (Booth Level Officer) regarding the absence of ramps during the 2023 Assembly Elections, however, no action was taken.

