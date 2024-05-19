Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's Compassionate Care For 99 Year Old Man At Jai Vilas Palace Goes Viral (WATCH)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a heartwarming incident, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was seen taking care of a 99 year old man at the Jai Vilas Palace during the preparation of the last rites of Rajmata Madhavi Raje Scindia. Scindia's wife, Priyadarshini, brought water, and Scindia himself gave the elderly man water to drink.

The Scindia couple used their handkerchiefs soaked in water to wipe the elderly man's eyes, neck, and face. Scindia held the elderly man's hand and instructed his staff to take him home once he felt better. The video of the Scindia couple's compassion has gone viral on social media.

#WATCH | #JyotiradityaScindia, His Wife Seen Taking Care Of 99-Year-Old Who Came To Pay Respects After His Mother’s Death#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/hhj3zy45VN — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 19, 2024

The elderly man, identified as Ganpat Rao was there to pay tribute to Scindia's mother, Rajmata Madhavi Raje. Ganpat Rao, is also a member of the Chamber of Commerce. Scindia and his wife cared for Ganpat Rao for 20 minutes like a family member. The elderly trader became emotional seeing the Maharaja and Maharani's behavior towards him and gave his blessings to Priyadarshini Raje Scindia. He also told Jyotiraditya Scindia that may his steps never falter and that he continues to progress every day.

On Sunday, Minister of State for Civil Aviation and former Army General V.K. Singh also arrived in Gwalior with his wife. Both attended the memorial service at Rani Mahal in Jai Vilas Palace, paying tribute to Rajmata Madhavi Raje Scindia with floral offerings. Speaking to the media, former General V.K. Singh expressed that it was a very sad time, especially the last three months, which were extremely sorrowful. Rajmata was in the hospital and underwent extensive treatment but continued to struggle. The way Scindia served his mother in her final moments truly shows how much affection he had for Rajmata.