MP: Youth Killed, Father Injured As Bike Collides With Illegally Sand-Transporting Tractor-Trolley In Morena; Relatives Block Road, Demand Strict Action (WATCH)

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In a fatal collision, a youth riding a bike died on the spot after being hit by a tractor-trolley illegally transporting sand near Sikaruda Canal on the National Highway under the Civil Line police station area in Morena on Sunday, while his father was seriously injured and admitted to the hospital. Police have registered a case against the accused tractor driver.

According to the information, a tractor-trolley carrying sand was speeding from the Chambal side. The balance of the tractor-trolley was disturbed near Sikaruda Canal on the National Highway, and due to the loss of balance, the tractor-trolley overturned on the side of the highway.

The deceased is identified as Ghanshyam and was a teacher by profession. He was riding the bike, while his father was seated on the back seat of the bike. When the father of the deceased confronted these mafia, they beat them with sticks and fled from the spot. After that, the relatives of the deceased blocked the highway. Traffic on the highway was completely blocked for about 4 hours. The family members of the deceased demanded immediate action against the accused and that their houses be demolished. At present, the police have assured the family members of the deceased, and after that, the traffic jam has been cleared.