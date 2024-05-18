Bhopal: Man Takes Woman To Kerala On Marriage Promise, Puts Pressure To Change Religion

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man residing in Anna Nagar of the city allegedly pressured a 20-year-old Awadhpuri resident to change her religion after taking her to Kerala on the promise of marrying her earlier this month. Awadhpuri police station TI Roshanlaal Bharti told Free Press that the woman used to reside in Anna Nagar, where she struck a friendship with a man named Badshah, who belonged to a different religion.

The woman later shifted to Awadhpuri, but stayed in touch with Badshah. The woman alleged in her complaint that Badhshah promised to marry her. He will reside with her in Kerala after marriage, he said, as per the woman.

The woman agreed and Badshah took her to Kerala on May 11. He then began mounting pressure on the woman to change her religion. The woman called her kin and narrated her ordeal to them, after which they lodged a complaint at the Awadhpuri police station. After Badshah learnt about the complaint, he booked a flight for the woman to send her back to Bhopal.

The woman arrived in the city on Saturday morning and went to the police station to give her statements. A probe into the matter was underway. An NGO working for the welfare of women has also taken cognisance of the issue, TI Bharti said.