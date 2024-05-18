MP: Husband Finds Wife Has Piles After She Bleeds During Unnatural S*x In Bhopal; Seeks Divorce

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An ordinary ailment like piles has been cited by a man as a ground for divorce from his wife. The case, filed in the Bhopal District Family Court, is presently under counselling. A 30-year-old man, a private firm employee in Bhopal, got married a year ago. After about a month of the wedding, he had unnatural sex with his 30-year-old wife, during which she bled profusely.

Following this, the couple consulted a doctor, who diagnosed the wife as suffering from piles. However, this made the husband furious and he blamed the woman and her family for not informing him about the disease before the marriage. The wife pleaded that she herself did not know that she had the problem and that she discovered it only after the visit to the doctor.

The husband, however, refused to believe her and alleged that the fact was deliberately hidden by her family. The woman tried to convince the man but to no avail. Soon, he told about this to his family and they too began taunting and blaming her and her family for not revealing all the facts before the marriage. Things did not stop at that. The man went ahead and approached the family court, seeking divorce.

Counsellor at the family court, Sindhu Dholpure, said the first round of counselling of the couple was over. “I tried to make the man understand that piles is not a serious disease, can happen to anyone and can be cured easily,” she said. The counsellor said that she also told the man that having piles is not a ground for divorce and he should better get his wife treated, instead of spending money on fighting court cases. The couple has been called for the second round of counselling, Dholpure said.