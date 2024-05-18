 Bhopal: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Shops Near Salkanpur Temple, Over 10 Shops Gutted
Bhopal: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Shops Near Salkanpur Temple, Over 10 Shops Gutted

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 18, 2024, 07:02 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fire broke out at the shops situated on the premises of Salkanpur temple on Friday evening. No human casualty was reported but more than 10 shops were gutted in the fire, said the police. No damage to the temple, which was closed at the time of incident, has been reported so far.

According to police station in-charge Rajesh Kahare, the fire broke out in one of the shops at the temple complex of Salkanpur Devidham in Sehore district. Locals spotted the flames around 9.30 pm. The temple closes off  around 7.30 pm. Police and fire brigade were alerted  about the blaze on the temple premises.

article-image

Fire fighters reached the spot within half-an-hour on receiving the information. The shopkeepers initially tried to control the fire by pouring water from buckets but finally the fire brigade doused the blaze.  As per preliminary investigations, a short circuit is suspected to have led to the fire in one of the shops and then it spread to other shops.

Local shopkeepers told media persons that the fire started from a shop around 9.30 pm and within a short span it spread to nearby shops. It was impossible to climb down the stairs because of the blaze and so firefighters threw water with the help of a hose from above and brought the flames under control.

