Bhopal: Man Held For Raping Married Woman, Held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly raped a married woman, an employee at a private hospital in Bairagarh on Thursday night, on the pretext of dropping her home, the police said on Friday after registering the case and arresting the accused. Khajuri Sadak police station TI Neeraj Verma told Free Press that the survivor woman (29) is a resident of a village near Bhopal. She used to work at a private hospital in the city.

She got acquainted with Dilip Sondhiya, whom she used to regard as her brother. On Thursday night, when she left hospital and was heading to her village, Sondhiya offered to drop her home on his bike. When the woman agreed, Sondhia took her to another village instead and raped her. When she protested, he threatened the woman with dire consequences. The survivor woman narrated her ordeal to her husband on Friday, following which they lodged a police complaint at Khajuri Sadak police station and police arrested Dhamnia within no time.

Four held for betting on IPL inside car

Crime branch on Friday arrested four men, who had been placing bets on IPL 2024 cricket matches inside a car parked in Mangalwara area of the city, officials said. The police have seized from their possession Rs 95,000 in cash, as well as seven cell phones and the car, inside which they had been placing bets. Additional DCP (Crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan told Free Press that the crime branch team received a tip-off on Friday about several men placing bets on cricket matches sitting inside a hatchback car parked opposite to hotel Lakshmi Vilas in Mangalwara.

The team rushed to the spot and questioned the suspects, who identified themselves as Badal Jain, Mohit Yadav, Pawan Nath and Anmol Rathore, all residents of Mangalwara itself. When the team inspected their cell phones, it found several cricket betting applications and websites, on which the accused had logged in with their accounts and were placing bets, said Chouhan. All of them were arrested by the team.