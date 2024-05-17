Bhopal: Woman Found Hanging, Kin Cry Murder By In-Laws

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old woman was allegedly found hanging at her house in Gandhi Nagar area on Thursday. While the case appears to be a suicide, the kin of the woman alleged she was murdered by her in-laws. The deceased was identified as Radha Nath Raghuwanshi, 30, who used to reside in Gandhi Nagar along with her husband Anand Raghuwanshi.

Gandhi Nagar police station TI Sunil Maihar said Radha was married to Anand for the past five years, and the duo did not have a child, owing to which frequent disputes used to take place between them. Vijay Yogi, Radha’s brother, told the police that on Thursday morning, Anand called him up and told him that his sister had died by suicide.

However, Yogi told the cops that she had been bleeding from her mouth, owing to which he suspects that Anand, as well as his kin, hacked Radha to death. Meanwhile, TI Maihar said Radha’s body has been sent for post-mortem and the actual cause behind her death shall be revealed after the arrival of the reports.

Bank employee dies by suicide

A man from Maharashtra’s Pandhurna, who recently joined a bank, allegedly died by suicide at his rented accommodation in Aishbag on Thursday morning. The deceased was identified as Pawan Dev, 29, who had been residing in Bhopal for five years and pursued MBA. His kin told the police that he had joined a bank 22 days ago and was happy after he bagged the job. His uncle, Arun Bagre, told the police that Pawan never discussed anything distressful with him. He was employed at a private bank and used to sanction credit cards. On Wednesday night, he went to sleep inside his room.

When he did not open the door for quite some time till Thursday morning, his house owner broke the door open to discover him hanging to the ceiling of the room. He informed the police immediately, who have referred his body for post-mortem. As no suicide note was recovered from the spot, mystery surrounds the reason behind his extreme step. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his suicide.