e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: 1,050 Youths Selected By West Discom To Receive Appointment Letters

Madhya Pradesh Energy Department is set to distribute appointment letters to around 1,050 selected candidates on August 26

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 11:55 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: 1,050 Youths Selected By West Discom To Receive Appointment Letters | Representatie Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In line with the state government’s commitment to providing employment opportunities, the Madhya Pradesh Energy Department is set to distribute appointment letters to around 1,050 selected candidates on August 26 in a grand ceremony at Ravindra Bhavan, Bhopal.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will personally hand over the appointment letters, while energy minister Pradyumn Singh Tomar will attend the event as a special guest.

According to officials, the recruitment drive was conducted through MPOnline, with exams held for various positions across different electricity companies under the Energy Department. Candidates have been selected for Class II, III, and IV posts based on merit.

The positions include electrical engineers, civil engineers, accounts officers, IT managers, assistant law officers, line attendants, security officers, power plant pharmacists, chemists, anms, tracers, staff nurses, lab technicians, radiographers, ECG technicians, publicity officers, and medical officers among others.

Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company (the nodal agency for the recruitment) managing director Anup Kumar Singh stated that this initiative is a part of the government’s Sankalp Patra (pledge document) to strengthen the workforce and enhance efficiency in the state’s power sector.

The state-level event will also feature an exhibition showcasing the achievements of various power companies. Families of the selected candidates have been invited, and representatives of employees’ unions will also participate in discussions on employee welfare and consumer services.

