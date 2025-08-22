Bhopal: Complaint Overlooked, Chunks Of Plaster Falls Off In Huzur SDM Office | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite repeated complaints, the Public Works Department (PWD) has turned a blind eye to the deteriorating condition of the old secretariat building in Kohefiza, where the office of Huzur SDM Vinod Sonakiya is located.

According to the officials, on Wednesday night, a large portion of plaster from the wall of his chamber collapsed, bringing down the false ceiling with it. Fortunately, the incident occurred at night, averting a major accident.

The fall of plaster not only damaged the false ceiling but also ruined furniture and other articles kept in the chamber. The room has since been vacated.

The Huzur SDM office, housed in the old secretariat building, is in a highly dilapidated condition. While a new office building is under construction, the shift is expected only next year. Until then, officials say, the risk of such incidents remains high.

Following the incident, the SDM has shifted his work to the courtroom. On Thursday, he was away in Hathaikheda supervising a demolition drive, and on Friday he conducted official meetings on the court premises.

‘Had it happened during office hours…’

“A verbal complaint regarding the poor condition of the building had already been made to PWD, but no steps were taken. If this had happened during office hours, it could have been a serious mishap,” SDM Sonakiya said while talking to Free Press.