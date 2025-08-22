Bhopal: E-Rickshaws Defy VIP Route Ban, School Run Curbs Ignored Too | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite a clear ban on e-rickshaws along VIP routes, three-wheelers continue to ply on prohibited stretches, openly flouting restrictions and adding to peak-hour traffic chaos.

The traffic police, which recently launched a fresh enforcement drive, have failed to bring situation fully under control.

The ban, imposed by traffic authorities on July 22, targets sensitive, high-security routes across the city, including Raj Bhavan to Polytechnic Crossing, Polytechnic Crossing to State Hangar, Boat Clubarea, Hamidia Road, Alpana to Bhopal Talkies, Apex Bankto Roshanpura, Link Road 1 (Board Office Square to ApexBank), Katju Hospital Tiraaha to Rangmahal Tiraaha,Vande Mataram to 10 Number Stop, 10 Number Stop toNational Hospital, Centre Point to Roshanpura, and GGFlyover.

These corridors were declared off-limits to e-rickshaws to ensure smooth movement, better traffic management and security for VIP convoys.

Initially, a grace period till August 15 was allowed to spread awareness among drivers, with promises of strict action thereafter. However, even after the deadline passed, violations remain widespread. Many drivers continue using side lanes and alternate entry points to dodge police and return to restricted stretches.

In another breach, e-rickshaws are still being used to ferry schoolchildren, despite a clear prohibition by the District Magistrate. The ban was put in place due to frequent safety concerns, including risk of overturning. While traffic officials maintain that such use has been “completely stopped,” reports of ongoing violations tell a different story.

Enforcement has also been hampered by political interference. Groups of e-rickshaw drivers have staged protests demanding permission to operate on VIP routes. Local leaders have joined in, urging authorities to reconsider the ban and support drivers' livelihoods.

Additional DCP Basant Kaul said that 86 e-rickshaws were penalised over the past six days for violating the VIP route ban. Of these, five were seized for not having valid documents. Kaul insisted that enforcement efforts are onand schoolchild transport ban is being strictly implemented.

Yet on the ground, the situation remains far from resolved, with safety and congestion issues continuing to mount on Bhopal’s most crucial road corridors.