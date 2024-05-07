Bhopal Voter Wins Diamond Ring In Lucky Draw At Char Imli Polling Booth (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It's precisely raining diamonds and gifts at Bhopal polling stations! The Election Commission is taking up unique initiatives to encourage the public to vote in large numbers after the state recorded low voter turnout in the first two phases of MP. One such move is lucky draws at polling booths in Bhopal.

The EC teams have set up lucky draw stalls at polling booths across the city, where voters can simply write a name in the chit and put it inside the box.

Bhopal resident Yaggoj Sahu has won a diamond ring in the very first lucky draw at the Char Imli polling booth in Bhopal. Yaggoj won the first of many lucky draws and bagged the biggest prize of them all.

(With Inputs from Staff Reporter)

#WATCH | Bhopal's Yaggoj Sahu Wins Diamond Ring At Lucky Draw In Char Imli Polling Booth, Appeals Public To Vote#MadhyaPradeshNews #MPNews pic.twitter.com/yjF1XK490j — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 7, 2024

"This is a very innovative initiative taken up by the Election Commission. It makes you enjoy the voting process as well as have a chance to win something big in a lucky draw. I never expected that I would win this much; in fact, I forgot that I took part in the lucky draw. The first thing I did as soon as I woke up was to come to give my vote," Yaggoj Sahu told Free Press.

Another lucky winner was Jagdish Prasad Patel, who won a mixer grinder. Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh also took part in the lucky draw at the Char Imli polling booth.

According to the information, the lucky draw contains prizes like diamond rings, dinner sets, mixer grinders, etc.