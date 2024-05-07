Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Three Generations Cast Votes In Guna Constituency

Members Of Three Generations Cast Their Votes In Guna
In constituency number 04, at polling center 136, members spanning three generations including Dr K P Arora, Indira Arora, Dr Sudip Arora, Taruna Arora, Dr Neha Arora, and Rachna Gupta cast their votes.
Excitement Among Voters At Polling Centers In Bhopal Constituency
Voters show enthusiasm at polling booths in the four Imli areas of Lok Sabha constituency number 19, Bhopal. ADM Harshal Pancholi honored the first voter with a garland.
Differently-Abled Voter Casts Ballot in Morena
In the parliamentary constituency No. 1, Morena, at polling center No. 149, differently-abled voter Naresh Sikarwar enthusiastically cast his vote and appealed to everyone to exercise their right.
Very First Female Voter
The first woman, a police officer to cast her ballot was presented with a badge by the collector.
Voters Queued Up In A Large Number
Voters queued up for long hours at polling booth number 12, State Maharishi Dayanand School in Bhopal, to cast their votes.
IAS IPS Officers Caste Vote In Bhopal
Four IAS and IPS officers began arriving at the Bhopal polling booths early in the morning to caste their vote.
Voting Begins At 7 AM
As the Lok Sabha elections continue, today marks the third phase of voting. In Madhya Pradesh, nine constituencies, including Morena, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Bhind, and Betul, take center stage. Following a drop in voter turnout to 58.26% during the second phase on April 26, all eyes are on the turnout for this phase.
Commencing at 7 AM on Tuesday, the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls spans 94 constituencies. In Madhya Pradesh, there are 127 candidates across the nine Lok Sabha seats, comprising 118 men and nine women. Bhopal boasts the highest number of candidates at 22, while Bhind has the lowest at 7.