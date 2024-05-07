Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Three Generations Cast Votes In Guna Constituency

Voting Begins At 7 AM

As the Lok Sabha elections continue, today marks the third phase of voting. In Madhya Pradesh, nine constituencies, including Morena, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Bhind, and Betul, take center stage. Following a drop in voter turnout to 58.26% during the second phase on April 26, all eyes are on the turnout for this phase.

Commencing at 7 AM on Tuesday, the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls spans 94 constituencies. In Madhya Pradesh, there are 127 candidates across the nine Lok Sabha seats, comprising 118 men and nine women. Bhopal boasts the highest number of candidates at 22, while Bhind has the lowest at 7.