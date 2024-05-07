 Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Three Generations Cast Votes In Guna Constituency
Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Three Generations Cast Votes In Guna Constituency
Live Updates

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Three Generations Cast Votes In Guna Constituency

Following a drop in voter turnout to 58.26% during the second phase on April 26, all eyes are on the turnout for this phase.

Updated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 08:42 AM IST
article-image
07 May 2024 08:42 AM IST

Members Of Three Generations Cast Their Votes In Guna

In constituency number 04, at polling center 136, members spanning three generations including Dr K P Arora, Indira Arora, Dr Sudip Arora, Taruna Arora, Dr Neha Arora, and Rachna Gupta cast their votes.

07 May 2024 08:42 AM IST

Excitement Among Voters At Polling Centers In Bhopal Constituency

Voters show enthusiasm at polling booths in the four Imli areas of Lok Sabha constituency number 19, Bhopal. ADM Harshal Pancholi honored the first voter with a garland.

07 May 2024 08:31 AM IST

Differently-Abled Voter Casts Ballot in Morena

In the parliamentary constituency No. 1, Morena, at polling center No. 149, differently-abled voter Naresh Sikarwar enthusiastically cast his vote and appealed to everyone to exercise their right.

07 May 2024 08:31 AM IST

Very First Female Voter

The first woman, a police officer to cast her ballot was presented with a badge by the collector.

07 May 2024 08:31 AM IST

Voters Queued Up In A Large Number

Voters queued up for long hours at polling booth number 12, State Maharishi Dayanand School in Bhopal, to cast their votes.

07 May 2024 08:31 AM IST

IAS IPS Officers Caste Vote In Bhopal 

Four IAS and IPS officers began arriving at the Bhopal polling booths early in the morning to caste their vote.

07 May 2024 08:31 AM IST

Voting Begins At 7 AM

As the Lok Sabha elections continue, today marks the third phase of voting. In Madhya Pradesh, nine constituencies, including Morena, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Bhind, and Betul, take center stage. Following a drop in voter turnout to 58.26% during the second phase on April 26, all eyes are on the turnout for this phase.

Commencing at 7 AM on Tuesday, the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls spans 94 constituencies. In Madhya Pradesh, there are 127 candidates across the nine Lok Sabha seats, comprising 118 men and nine women. Bhopal boasts the highest number of candidates at 22, while Bhind has the lowest at 7.

