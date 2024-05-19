Bhopal Power Cut Plan May 20: Power To Remain Disrupted In Shivika Enclave, Bright Colony & More; Check Full List Below

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has announced a timetable of power outages that are scheduled to occur on May 20 and would impact specific metropolitan areas. These scheduled hiccups are intended to give required maintenance and repairs time during the day. Residents are requested to prepare ahead of time and take precautionary measures in order to minimise any difficulties that may come from these scheduled power outages.

Areas and Timings

Area: Shivika Enclave , Dana Pani, Minal Enclave and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Adampur, Chhavni, Dobra, Chor Sagoni, Omega Farm, Gyan Ganga College, Sam College, J.K. Resort, Navjyoti ITI, Matin Miya Farm House, Dr.Vetnary, AVM College,Agio Logistic, Dobra School and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Bright colony,Idgah, gurudwara, neelkanth colony, goyal dham, Sahara Parisar, ,maulana azad Colony, Niyamat Pura Star shadi hall

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Platinum Plaza Commercial & Residential Blocks Zadda, Jahangirabad bagar,Diwakar press, Traffic police office, Rambha cinema, church road,Ahata kall shah,chiklod road,Badwali maszid and nearest area.

Time: 07:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: vindya kothi and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Periodic power outages are necessary to keep Bhopal's electrical system operating at peak efficiency since they make it possible to finish important construction and maintenance tasks. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation exhorts citizens to get ready and take the required actions in order to properly handle the planned power outages. We sincerely appreciate your cooperation at this period, as it will improve the general dependability and effectiveness of the city's electrical infrastructure.