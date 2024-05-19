One Injured As Historic Hakganj Baranda Gate Collapses In MP's Damoh

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): A labourer was seriously injured following the collapse of the historic Hakganj Baranda Gate in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

The gate, constructed in 1876 during British rule, fell late Saturday night amid nearby construction activities.

According to Shrut Kirti Somvanshi, SP of Damoh, the injured laborer was immediately taken to the district hospital.

Niket Chourasia, the Deputy Collector of Damoh, said that the falling debris trapped a JCB machine and its operator involved in the construction work. Fortunately, four other workers managed to escape with minor injuries. Rescue operations by the SDRF and local police continued until 4 AM, concluding only after confirming that no additional individuals were trapped.

The collapse of the gate, which holds archaeological significance and is a landmark in the densely populated Hakganj area, occurred next to a private construction site.

The ground was being excavated to build a basement on the property of Swapnil Sonu Bajaj, and negligence in this work is believed to have caused the collapse, said the area's councilor, Kapil Soni.

He also highlighted that timely intervention by municipal officials could have prevented the accident.

Local residents expressed anger over the private construction work, blaming municipal authorities for not acting on earlier complaints.

The incident not only injured a laborer but also resulted in the loss of a significant historical site, causing distress among the community and raising concerns about construction safety regulations in the area.