 Supreme Court Stays High Court Order Against Congress MLA Arif Masood In Forgery Probe
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSupreme Court Stays High Court Order Against Congress MLA Arif Masood In Forgery Probe

Supreme Court Stays High Court Order Against Congress MLA Arif Masood In Forgery Probe

Court halts FIR, SIT against Indira Priyadarshani College run by Aman society

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 11:01 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court Stays High Court Order Against Congress MLA Masood In Forgery Probe | Arif Masood

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court on Friday stayed a Madhya Pradesh High Court order that had directed registration of an FIR and formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) against Congress MLA Arif Masood in a forgery case related to Indira Priyadarshani College, Bhopal.

A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi issued notice on a special leave petition (SLP) filed by the college and stayed the High Court’s August 18 order until further consideration.

Masood is secretary of Aman society, which runs the college. Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Vivek Tankha appeared on his behalf during the SC hearing.

Read Also
15% Higher Property Tax Collection Target Set In MP's Bhopal
article-image

The controversy pertains to solvency certificates submitted by the college in 2004–2005 for securing recognition.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats
Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats
Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked
Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha
Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main & Trans-Harbour Lines
Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main & Trans-Harbour Lines

The High Court had ordered registration of an FIR and an SIT probe into alleged forged certificates, even though it had already stayed the state government’s June 9 order de-recognising the institution.

During the SC hearing, the college argued that the High Court exceeded the scope of the original writ petition, as neither an FIR nor an SIT was sought by any party.

It said solvency records cited in the allegations had already been destroyed as per official retention policy, making any criminal probe ineffective.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal To Get 2 New Air Quality Monitoring Stations

Bhopal To Get 2 New Air Quality Monitoring Stations

Madhya Pradesh High Court Seeks Shivpuri Medical College’s Reply On ₹30 Lakh Bond

Madhya Pradesh High Court Seeks Shivpuri Medical College’s Reply On ₹30 Lakh Bond

Bhopal: Complaint Overlooked, Chunks Of Plaster Falls Off In Huzur SDM Office

Bhopal: Complaint Overlooked, Chunks Of Plaster Falls Off In Huzur SDM Office

Bhopal DRI Drug Factory Case: Seven, Including Woman, Sent In Judicial Custody

Bhopal DRI Drug Factory Case: Seven, Including Woman, Sent In Judicial Custody

Bhopal: E-Rickshaws Defy VIP Route Ban, School Run Curbs Ignored Too

Bhopal: E-Rickshaws Defy VIP Route Ban, School Run Curbs Ignored Too