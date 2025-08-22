 15% Higher Property Tax Collection Target Set In MP's Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal15% Higher Property Tax Collection Target Set In MP's Bhopal

15% Higher Property Tax Collection Target Set In MP's Bhopal

Each zone has been asked to ensure collection between ₹1 crore and ₹5 crore by August 31

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 08:57 PM IST
article-image
15% Higher Property Tax Collection Target Set In MP's Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set a target of achieving 15% higher property tax collection compared to the corresponding period last year.

Municipal commissioner Harendra Narayan issued the directive during a revenue review meeting with all zonal officers on Friday.

According to the instructions, each zone must collect between Rs 1 crore and Rs 5 crore by August 31. The commissioner made it clear that the target has to be achieved ‘at any cost’.

The commissioner stressed on not only matching the last year collection target but exceeding it. The corporation aims at collecting Rs 200 crore by the end of August.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main & Trans-Harbour Lines
Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main & Trans-Harbour Lines
Indian Railways To Run Record 380 Ganpati Special Train Trips In 2025
Indian Railways To Run Record 380 Ganpati Special Train Trips In 2025
Maharashtra News: Bhujbal Pushes For Speedy Completion Of Yeola Bypass Road, Reviews ₹960-Crore Highway Project
Maharashtra News: Bhujbal Pushes For Speedy Completion Of Yeola Bypass Road, Reviews ₹960-Crore Highway Project
Western Railway Announces Jumbo Block At Vasai Road Yard on August 23–24; No Daytime Block On Sunday
Western Railway Announces Jumbo Block At Vasai Road Yard on August 23–24; No Daytime Block On Sunday
Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 3 Months Into Session, Sardarpur Students Yet To Receive Uniform Money
article-image

Zone 3 officer pulled up

According to the sources, during the review meeting, Commissioner Harendra Narayan strongly reprimanded Zone 3 officer Anant Tyagi over poor performance. Zone 3, which covers parts of the old city, has consistently reported the lowest collections in recent years.

Officials of BMC’s revenue department said that despite repeated efforts, revenue collection from the zone remains far below expectations, raising concerns about efficiency and accountability.

Revenue gap compared to last year

In August 2024, the BMC had managed to collect around Rs 181 crore in revenue by this time. However, in the current financial year 2025-26, the collection so far (from April to August) stands at only Rs 140 crore, around Rs 40 crore less than previous year.

6% rebate

BMC Commissioner Harendra Narayan said, "To boost tax collections, the BMC is currently offering a 6% rebate on property tax payments made before August 31, giving citizens a week’s window to benefit from the scheme."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh High Court Seeks Shivpuri Medical College’s Reply On ₹30 Lakh Bond

Madhya Pradesh High Court Seeks Shivpuri Medical College’s Reply On ₹30 Lakh Bond

Bhopal: Complaint Overlooked, Chunks Of Plaster Falls Off In Huzur SDM Office

Bhopal: Complaint Overlooked, Chunks Of Plaster Falls Off In Huzur SDM Office

Bhopal DRI Drug Factory Case: Seven, Including Woman, Sent In Judicial Custody

Bhopal DRI Drug Factory Case: Seven, Including Woman, Sent In Judicial Custody

Bhopal: E-Rickshaws Defy VIP Route Ban, School Run Curbs Ignored Too

Bhopal: E-Rickshaws Defy VIP Route Ban, School Run Curbs Ignored Too

Madhya Pradesh: 1,050 Youths Selected By West Discom To Receive Appointment Letters

Madhya Pradesh: 1,050 Youths Selected By West Discom To Receive Appointment Letters