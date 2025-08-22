15% Higher Property Tax Collection Target Set In MP's Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set a target of achieving 15% higher property tax collection compared to the corresponding period last year.

Municipal commissioner Harendra Narayan issued the directive during a revenue review meeting with all zonal officers on Friday.

According to the instructions, each zone must collect between Rs 1 crore and Rs 5 crore by August 31. The commissioner made it clear that the target has to be achieved ‘at any cost’.

The commissioner stressed on not only matching the last year collection target but exceeding it. The corporation aims at collecting Rs 200 crore by the end of August.

Zone 3 officer pulled up

According to the sources, during the review meeting, Commissioner Harendra Narayan strongly reprimanded Zone 3 officer Anant Tyagi over poor performance. Zone 3, which covers parts of the old city, has consistently reported the lowest collections in recent years.

Officials of BMC’s revenue department said that despite repeated efforts, revenue collection from the zone remains far below expectations, raising concerns about efficiency and accountability.

Revenue gap compared to last year

In August 2024, the BMC had managed to collect around Rs 181 crore in revenue by this time. However, in the current financial year 2025-26, the collection so far (from April to August) stands at only Rs 140 crore, around Rs 40 crore less than previous year.

6% rebate

BMC Commissioner Harendra Narayan said, "To boost tax collections, the BMC is currently offering a 6% rebate on property tax payments made before August 31, giving citizens a week’s window to benefit from the scheme."